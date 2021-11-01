Support road.cc

review
Trousers
Vulpine Men’s Omnia Cycling Jeans

by George Hill
Mon, Nov 01, 2021 09:45
£100.00

VERDICT:

Very good jeans with subtle cycling features, comfortable on the bike and off
Good fit
Loads of stretch
Subtle bike-focused features
No sustainability or environmental information
Weight: 
630g
Contact: 
www.vulpine.cc
The Vulpine Men's Omnia Cycling Jeans are comfortable on and off the bike, practical, and fitted me very well – in fact I found myself wearing them more than my regular jeans.

The first thing to note about them is that they don't look any different to a normal pair of jeans, at first glance, anyway. In my opinion this is 50 per cent of the problem that companies face when making jeans for cycling – people wear them because they don't look like cycling kit; so they need to include all the features that make them practical for cycling while also minimising signs that that's what they're for.

Just below the knees there are two more seams than usual, there's an extra panel on the crotch, and on the waistband, an additional loop. Aside from these relatively subtle elements, there is no way to tell that these are cycling-specific jeans, and unless you're looking very carefully you wouldn't notice.

There are several elements that separate cycling jeans from regular jeans, and one of the most important is freedom of movement. The Omnias manage this through the 98% denim and 2% elastane fabric mix, which helps them keep their shape well like non-cycling jeans, but also have some stretch that lets them move comfortably with the pedal stroke, with little resistance.

Helping with comfort is the diamond gusset, with its soft cotton inner. This single panel runs across the crotch to midway down your thighs, removing the high concentration of seams and thick material you get in this sensitive area on regular jeans, making these much more comfortable to ride in.

2021 Vulpine Mens Omnia Cycling jeans - gussett.jpg

It also adds a robustness to the jeans, as there is less rubbing and abrasion against seams, so they should last longer than regular ones when used for cycling.

Another feature that helps with comfort on the bike is that the outer leg seam, the tightest and most uncomfortable when riding, is lined with cotton on the inside.

Putting these elements to the test on my 16-mile round trip between home and office, I didn't ever find myself wishing I had worn something else. Even some of the issues you can find with jeans, such as them slipping down, isn't much of a problem as these have a relatively high waistband.

2021 Vulpine Mens Omnia Cycling jeans - back pockets.jpg

There's also a handy lock loop on the waistband – unnoticeable to the layman…

2021 Vulpine Mens Omnia Cycling jeans - lock loop.jpg

The jeans also have reflective piping on the outside of the back pockets. This is very subtle compared to some cycling-specific jeans, but it lights up when caught in car headlights. You also get reflective detailing on the lower leg when it's rolled up.

2021 Vulpine Mens Omnia Cycling jeans - back pocket reflective.jpg
2021 Vulpine Mens Omnia Cycling jeans - turn up reflective.jpg

One question I have about the jeans is their sustainability, as Vulpine doesn't make any claims about this. Personally, if I were to consider buying these jeans I would want some indication that they were environmentally friendly.

With an RRP of £100 they're pretty much bang in the middle of other cycling jeans we've tested over the last few years. The Osloh Lane jeans Dave tested a couple of years ago were £116, while Endura's Urban jeans that Iwein tested in 2018 came in at £89.99.

Overall, I think these Vulpine jeans are great; they look good, they're comfortable, and they're proving robust. The only thing I'd like is some information about their environmental impact before I parted with my cash.

Very good jeans with subtle cycling features, comfortable on the bike and off

road.cc test report

Make and model: Vulpine Men's Omnia Cycling Jeans

Size tested: Large

Tell us what the product is for

Vulpine says, 'Relaxed cut, supremely comfortable, everyday cycling jeans

The relaxed cut combined with stretch offers style and comfort. Don't sit on seams, our diamond gusset takes the pressure off and helps prevent any chafing. Reflective dash print on the drive side turnup and reflective piping on the rear pockets to aid your visibility.'

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Vulpine lists these features:

Made from 11.2oz raw denim with a garment wash, these jeans will change and age as you wash & wear them

Cotton herringbone internal waistband with our signature 3-dash print, offers comfort against your skin

Relaxed cut; comfortable on & off the bike

Reflective signature 3-dash print on the drive side turn-up

Subtle reflective piping on the rear pockets

Raised rear waistband keeps your jeans in place while riding

Knee darts for ease of movement

Comfortable diamond gusset

D-lock loop on rear waistband

Metal YKK zip fly front

V logo metal jeans button & rivets offer workwear styling

Subtle branded leather patch at rear waistband

Printed care instructions to avoid any uncomfortable, scratchy labels

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
8/10

They seem very well made. I didn't notice any loose stitching and I've worn them a lot.

Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10

Comfortable on and off the bike.

Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10

Early days, but given the diamond gusset and additional reinforcement elsewhere, these are likely to last.

Rate the product for fit:
 
9/10

These fitted me really well.

Rate the product for sizing:
 
8/10
Rate the product for weight:
 
7/10
Rate the product for comfort:
 
8/10

With the additional cotton conduit along the outside seam, combined with the diamond gusset and the little bit of stretch in the material, these are comfortable whether on or off the bike,

Rate the product for value:
 
5/10

How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

Easy, I stuck them in at 30 degrees a few times without any issues.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

They're very good: comfortable for cycling to work, then wearing all day at work, and then on the commute home, without any issues at all.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Purely subjective, but they fitted me really well.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

That there is nothing to suggest any environmental or sustainable credentials.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

When Dave reviewed the Osloh Lane jeans a couple of years ago they came in at £116. Endura's Urban jeans that Iwein tested in 2018 sound broadly similar and were £10 less.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes, if they are shown to be sustainable and environmentally friendly.

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes, but as above.

Use this box to explain your overall score

A comfortable, well-made, and good looking pair of cycling jeans that do everything you need for commuting or casual riding.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 33  Height: 6 ft  Weight:

I usually ride: CAAD13  My best bike is: Cannondale Supersix Evo

I've been riding for: 10-20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed,

George Hill

George spends his days helping companies deal with their cycling commuting challenges with his company Cycling for Work. He has been writing for Road.cc since 2014. 

When he is not writing about cycling, he is either out on his bike cursing not living in the countryside or boring anybody who will listen about the latest pro peloton/cycling tech/cycling infrastructure projects. 

