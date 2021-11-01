The Vulpine Men's Omnia Cycling Jeans are comfortable on and off the bike, practical, and fitted me very well – in fact I found myself wearing them more than my regular jeans.
The first thing to note about them is that they don't look any different to a normal pair of jeans, at first glance, anyway. In my opinion this is 50 per cent of the problem that companies face when making jeans for cycling – people wear them because they don't look like cycling kit; so they need to include all the features that make them practical for cycling while also minimising signs that that's what they're for.
> Buy these online here
Just below the knees there are two more seams than usual, there's an extra panel on the crotch, and on the waistband, an additional loop. Aside from these relatively subtle elements, there is no way to tell that these are cycling-specific jeans, and unless you're looking very carefully you wouldn't notice.
There are several elements that separate cycling jeans from regular jeans, and one of the most important is freedom of movement. The Omnias manage this through the 98% denim and 2% elastane fabric mix, which helps them keep their shape well like non-cycling jeans, but also have some stretch that lets them move comfortably with the pedal stroke, with little resistance.
Helping with comfort is the diamond gusset, with its soft cotton inner. This single panel runs across the crotch to midway down your thighs, removing the high concentration of seams and thick material you get in this sensitive area on regular jeans, making these much more comfortable to ride in.
It also adds a robustness to the jeans, as there is less rubbing and abrasion against seams, so they should last longer than regular ones when used for cycling.
Another feature that helps with comfort on the bike is that the outer leg seam, the tightest and most uncomfortable when riding, is lined with cotton on the inside.
Putting these elements to the test on my 16-mile round trip between home and office, I didn't ever find myself wishing I had worn something else. Even some of the issues you can find with jeans, such as them slipping down, isn't much of a problem as these have a relatively high waistband.
There's also a handy lock loop on the waistband – unnoticeable to the layman…
The jeans also have reflective piping on the outside of the back pockets. This is very subtle compared to some cycling-specific jeans, but it lights up when caught in car headlights. You also get reflective detailing on the lower leg when it's rolled up.
One question I have about the jeans is their sustainability, as Vulpine doesn't make any claims about this. Personally, if I were to consider buying these jeans I would want some indication that they were environmentally friendly.
With an RRP of £100 they're pretty much bang in the middle of other cycling jeans we've tested over the last few years. The Osloh Lane jeans Dave tested a couple of years ago were £116, while Endura's Urban jeans that Iwein tested in 2018 came in at £89.99.
> Best casual cycling commuter wear – check out our buyer’s guide
Overall, I think these Vulpine jeans are great; they look good, they're comfortable, and they're proving robust. The only thing I'd like is some information about their environmental impact before I parted with my cash.
Verdict
Very good jeans with subtle cycling features, comfortable on the bike and off
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Vulpine Men's Omnia Cycling Jeans
Tell us what the product is for
Vulpine says, 'Relaxed cut, supremely comfortable, everyday cycling jeans
The relaxed cut combined with stretch offers style and comfort. Don't sit on seams, our diamond gusset takes the pressure off and helps prevent any chafing. Reflective dash print on the drive side turnup and reflective piping on the rear pockets to aid your visibility.'
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Vulpine lists these features:
Made from 11.2oz raw denim with a garment wash, these jeans will change and age as you wash & wear them
Cotton herringbone internal waistband with our signature 3-dash print, offers comfort against your skin
Relaxed cut; comfortable on & off the bike
Reflective signature 3-dash print on the drive side turn-up
Subtle reflective piping on the rear pockets
Raised rear waistband keeps your jeans in place while riding
Knee darts for ease of movement
Comfortable diamond gusset
D-lock loop on rear waistband
Metal YKK zip fly front
V logo metal jeans button & rivets offer workwear styling
Subtle branded leather patch at rear waistband
Printed care instructions to avoid any uncomfortable, scratchy labels
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
They seem very well made. I didn't notice any loose stitching and I've worn them a lot.
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Comfortable on and off the bike.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Early days, but given the diamond gusset and additional reinforcement elsewhere, these are likely to last.
Rate the product for fit:
9/10
These fitted me really well.
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
Rate the product for weight:
7/10
Rate the product for comfort:
8/10
With the additional cotton conduit along the outside seam, combined with the diamond gusset and the little bit of stretch in the material, these are comfortable whether on or off the bike,
Rate the product for value:
5/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Easy, I stuck them in at 30 degrees a few times without any issues.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
They're very good: comfortable for cycling to work, then wearing all day at work, and then on the commute home, without any issues at all.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Purely subjective, but they fitted me really well.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
That there is nothing to suggest any environmental or sustainable credentials.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
When Dave reviewed the Osloh Lane jeans a couple of years ago they came in at £116. Endura's Urban jeans that Iwein tested in 2018 sound broadly similar and were £10 less.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes, if they are shown to be sustainable and environmentally friendly.
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes, but as above.
Use this box to explain your overall score
A comfortable, well-made, and good looking pair of cycling jeans that do everything you need for commuting or casual riding.
Age: 33 Height: 6 ft Weight:
I usually ride: CAAD13 My best bike is: Cannondale Supersix Evo
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed,
Thanks...
The IT team have obviously had a word in his ear.
Indeed, I agree with all of your sentiments there eburtthebike....
) rather that qualified supervision of some sort is a bare minimum.
Some discomfort post bike fit is not usual as you are potentially activating different muscles than before. Shouldn't be any worse than a longer...
They also managed to miss off cycling and walking as forms of transport
Well perhaps not, as presumably code could be written to ensure the autonomous car drives at a speed that allows it stop in the space it can see to...
For once that's a limited/special edition bike that I'd actually like to own
and another
That is why he isn't worth a reply.