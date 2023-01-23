Veloskin Chamois Cream Travel Pack

Let's have a look at the cream itself, first off. Ian Walker – who holds the world record for crossing Europe top to bottom so knows a bit about long days in the saddle – really rated the Veloskin Chamois Cream when he reviewed it back in 2018. I don't quite rack up that sort of mileage but I'm inclined to broadly agree with his findings.
I'm not a stranger to this stuff and I've used it as a first-choice cream for a number of years. It's super thick and easy to apply, it's got a lovely citrus-bergamot aroma, it stays put on long rides and it's easy to wash out of your shorts at the end. It's really good. And most importantly of all, it makes you more comfortable after a few hours in the saddle. If ever I'm doing a longer ride, this is one of my favourite chamois creams to use to keep me happy.
You can get a 150ml pot of the stuff for £14 – not cheap, but in my opinion worth the outlay – and here you're getting 100ml for £15 in 10 individual sachets. So in terms of straight-up value this isn't the best way to buy. But there are some good use cases for individual sachets.
If you're doing a multi-day ride, or just a longer day – a 300km audax or something – then having a packet of cream you can apply to keep yourself comfortable is great both for your physical comfort and your mental wellbeing as the mileage starts to bite. The sachets in the box are pretty hardy and will stand up to a bit of abuse in a saddle bag, so you can just keep one in there for when you need it. Also, if you're travelling then tubs of cream aren't welcome in your hand luggage, so a few airline-friendly sachets are a much better bet if you're heading abroad, especially if you're hiring a bike when you get there and only taking a carry-on bag. The 10ml serving – is that the right word? – is just about the perfect amount for covering your nethers, so there's not much waste.
So top marks? Well, sticking an umbrella in the spokes a bit is Muc-Off's Luxury Chamois Cream Sachet Bundle. I've reviewed the Muc-Off Cream and it's pretty comparable in terms of performance, although maybe not as thick and luxuriant. You can get 20 x 10ml sachets of that for a tenner; for some reason it appears to be the cheapest way to actually buy the cream, better value by miles than a big pot. Go figure.
Great cream in a useful travel/pocket-friendly sachet. Quite an expensive way to protect your nethers though
Make and model: Veloskin Chamois Cream Travel Pack
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Because there's nothing better than travelling somewhere new with your bike but it isn't always easy to take liquids with you in your hand luggage, our best-selling Chamois Cream is now available in 10ml flight and pocket-friendly travel sachets.
Available in boxes of 10 individual sachets.
These sachets are perfect for training camps, club trips or even slipping in your back pocket for a mid-ride 'top-up'.
VeloSkin's patented formula is packed with vitamins, minerals and amino acids, as well as natural ingredients, to soothe, smooth and keep harmful bacteria at bay. We also use calming shea and cocoa butter to absorb quickly without leaving a sticky residue. And, like all products in the VeloSkin range, our signature orange blossom and bergamot scent means you'll smell as great as you feel!
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Below is a list of ingredients used to formulate our world class Chamois Cream:
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
10/10
Rate the product for durability:
9/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
8/10
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
9/10
Rate the product for value:
4/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Very well - it's one of my favourite chamois creams.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Great cream, good sachet size and the robust sachets don't accidentally rip.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Not a cheap cream, and this isn't a cheap way to buy it.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Other single-application sachets are a lot cheaper; you can buy three Muc-Off sachets for the price of one of these.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Probably I'd go for the Muc-Off stuff in bulk if it was my own money.
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes for the performance but you can get better value elsewhere.
Use this box to explain your overall score
The cream itself is hard to fault but other really good creams are available in single-use sachets for a lot less.
Age: 50 Height: 189cm Weight: 98kg
I usually ride: whatever I'm testing... My best bike is: Kinesis Tripster ATR, Merida Scultura, Dward Design fixed
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, commuting, touring, club rides, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed, Mountain Bike Bog Snorkelling, track
