Veloskin Chamois Cream Travel Pack

Veloskin's Chamois Cream Travel Pack is perfect for carrying either on your bike or in your carry-on bag if you're heading abroad for some adventures. The cream is great, and the sachets are robust and easy to sling in a bag or a pocket. And in its tub form, Veloskin's Chamois Cream gets an honourable mention in our best cycling chamois creams buyer's guide.

Let's have a look at the cream itself, first off. Ian Walker – who holds the world record for crossing Europe top to bottom so knows a bit about long days in the saddle – really rated the Veloskin Chamois Cream when he reviewed it back in 2018. I don't quite rack up that sort of mileage but I'm inclined to broadly agree with his findings.

I'm not a stranger to this stuff and I've used it as a first-choice cream for a number of years. It's super thick and easy to apply, it's got a lovely citrus-bergamot aroma, it stays put on long rides and it's easy to wash out of your shorts at the end. It's really good. And most importantly of all, it makes you more comfortable after a few hours in the saddle. If ever I'm doing a longer ride, this is one of my favourite chamois creams to use to keep me happy.

You can get a 150ml pot of the stuff for £14 – not cheap, but in my opinion worth the outlay – and here you're getting 100ml for £15 in 10 individual sachets. So in terms of straight-up value this isn't the best way to buy. But there are some good use cases for individual sachets.

If you're doing a multi-day ride, or just a longer day – a 300km audax or something – then having a packet of cream you can apply to keep yourself comfortable is great both for your physical comfort and your mental wellbeing as the mileage starts to bite. The sachets in the box are pretty hardy and will stand up to a bit of abuse in a saddle bag, so you can just keep one in there for when you need it. Also, if you're travelling then tubs of cream aren't welcome in your hand luggage, so a few airline-friendly sachets are a much better bet if you're heading abroad, especially if you're hiring a bike when you get there and only taking a carry-on bag. The 10ml serving – is that the right word? – is just about the perfect amount for covering your nethers, so there's not much waste.

Value

So top marks? Well, sticking an umbrella in the spokes a bit is Muc-Off's Luxury Chamois Cream Sachet Bundle. I've reviewed the Muc-Off Cream and it's pretty comparable in terms of performance, although maybe not as thick and luxuriant. You can get 20 x 10ml sachets of that for a tenner; for some reason it appears to be the cheapest way to actually buy the cream, better value by miles than a big pot. Go figure.

The Paceline Chamois Butt'r has also been well reviewed, and comes in 9ml sachets that are less than a quid each. Both of those make £1.50 per application look a bit salty, but it's really good stuff.

Verdict

Great cream in a useful travel/pocket-friendly sachet. Quite an expensive way to protect your nethers though

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website