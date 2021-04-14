VeloChampion Anti Chafe Chamois Cream does exactly what it says on the tub. Its lightweight feel makes it both easy and a pleasure to apply to the contours of your shorts or body, while the menthol addition keeps you feeling cool.
I confess I've never been a big user of chamois cream, but with lockdown and trying to keep myself as isolated as possible on a ride, gravel bikes have been making up a huge amount of my ride time.
On long rides out into the unknown, on unforgiving surfaces and with lower gears that see me staying in the saddle much more than I would on a fast road ride, I've started to notice some soreness, either during the ride or when I get on the bike the day after. Using the VeloChampion cream on every ride, it's really made a difference.
First up, after the initial application you don't notice it at all.
Some creams can be quite thick, or greasy, or their high levels of menthol can give you a cool blast every time you shift in the saddle.
This VeloChampion does have a bit of menthol added and you notice when you apply it (I apply to the skin rather than shorts) but that soon passes.
Its consistency is quite thin, which means that it applies easily, and you don't need a whole lot of it, plus there are no greasy after-effects: if you need to apply it out on a ride, you won't need to be looking around for a dock leaf or some grass before you can get good purchase on your handlebar tape again.
There's not a whole lot more to say, to be honest. I was riding four to five hours at a time and... nothing, no irritation, no reminder that I was using the cream or anything, and no need to reapply.
It hasn't left any marks on my shorts or tights either.
Priced at £17.95 for this 150ml tub, which works out at £11.96 per 100ml, it's up there with the more expensive brands such as Premax, which is £12 per 100ml.
Muc-Off's Luxury Chamois Cream was well received by Dave, and works out at just £8 per 100ml.
At the time of writing, VeloChampion is offering this 150ml tub for £13.95 – that's £9.30 per 100ml – and it's even cheaper from ebay (see below).
Overall, at full whack it's not the cheapest cream out there, but I really like it. I like its simplicity. Apply it and you're done – it just gets on with its job over the ride without you even noticing it.
Verdict
A lightweight, mess-free cream that protects without you even noticing it
Make and model: Velochampion Anti Chafe Chamois Cream
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
VeloChampion says, "Developed specifically to prevent chaffing for cyclists, runners, other sports and for those who suffer from this uncomfortable condition, especially during the hotter months, VeloChampion Chamois Cream is an excellent value for money cream."
It's definitely one of the better creams I've used in terms of performance and comfort.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Ingredients: Aqua,Paraffinum Liquidum, Glycerin, PEG-100 Sterate, Glyceryl Sterate, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride Cetyl Alcohol, Dimethicone, Panthenol Polysorbate 20, Alcohol Denant, Phenoxethanol Menthol, Imidazolidinyl Urea, Tocopheryl Acetate, Ethylexyglycerin.
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
9/10
Rate the product for value:
5/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
It worked effectively on long rides and when riding day after day.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Does the job without shouting about it.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
There's very little to dislike here, especially if you buy it at its discounted price.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's at the upper end of the market at full price, but no way over the top. The Promax cream is similar in price, although Muc-Off's does come in a little cheaper.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
While it's far from the cheapest cream out there, I like the fact that you never notice it while you are riding. It's a prevention rather than a cure and for that it is invaluable if you ride long distances or every day – or both.
Age: 42 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,
