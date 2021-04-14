VeloChampion Anti Chafe Chamois Cream does exactly what it says on the tub. Its lightweight feel makes it both easy and a pleasure to apply to the contours of your shorts or body, while the menthol addition keeps you feeling cool.

I confess I've never been a big user of chamois cream, but with lockdown and trying to keep myself as isolated as possible on a ride, gravel bikes have been making up a huge amount of my ride time.

On long rides out into the unknown, on unforgiving surfaces and with lower gears that see me staying in the saddle much more than I would on a fast road ride, I've started to notice some soreness, either during the ride or when I get on the bike the day after. Using the VeloChampion cream on every ride, it's really made a difference.

First up, after the initial application you don't notice it at all.

Some creams can be quite thick, or greasy, or their high levels of menthol can give you a cool blast every time you shift in the saddle.

> 10 of the best cycling chamois creams to look after your bum

This VeloChampion does have a bit of menthol added and you notice when you apply it (I apply to the skin rather than shorts) but that soon passes.

Its consistency is quite thin, which means that it applies easily, and you don't need a whole lot of it, plus there are no greasy after-effects: if you need to apply it out on a ride, you won't need to be looking around for a dock leaf or some grass before you can get good purchase on your handlebar tape again.

There's not a whole lot more to say, to be honest. I was riding four to five hours at a time and... nothing, no irritation, no reminder that I was using the cream or anything, and no need to reapply.

It hasn't left any marks on my shorts or tights either.

> 9 ways to make your bike more comfortable

Priced at £17.95 for this 150ml tub, which works out at £11.96 per 100ml, it's up there with the more expensive brands such as Premax, which is £12 per 100ml.

Muc-Off's Luxury Chamois Cream was well received by Dave, and works out at just £8 per 100ml.

At the time of writing, VeloChampion is offering this 150ml tub for £13.95 – that's £9.30 per 100ml – and it's even cheaper from ebay (see below).

Overall, at full whack it's not the cheapest cream out there, but I really like it. I like its simplicity. Apply it and you're done – it just gets on with its job over the ride without you even noticing it.

Verdict

A lightweight, mess-free cream that protects without you even noticing it

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website