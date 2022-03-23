Truflo Easitrax 4 Floor Pump

The Truflo Easitrax 4 is a wallet-friendly track pump with an innovative auto-select valve head that makes it capable of dealing with a range of tyre sizes and valve types. It's simple and easy to use, and that auto-select head seals the deal.
Like many others, I'm sure, my garage is strewn with various types of bike, from my youngest's balance bike through to the family hack, a Tern GSD. The Easitrax 4 has them all covered through its auto-select head. This is compatible with both Schrader and Presta valves and does away with the need to change the internals – simply push the head onto either valve type and pump away.
Rated to 160psi, it took a rapid 19 strokes to inflate my tubeless 25mm Goodyear F1 from flat to 60psi. The larger volume 20 x 2.4in tyres on the Tern inevitably took a lot longer, inflating to 50psi in 56 strokes.
The pumping action is smooth and easy, so it's not a chore, though the handle lacks any cushioning or rubberised sections for grip.
I had no issues with air leakage so long as the valve head was pushed firmly into place. It lacks a bleed valve to release air if needed, but for general use the auto-select head is quick, simple and easy to use.
The analogue gauge is 2.5in in diameter and, positioned towards the base of the barrel (20cm above the floor), it's easy to read. It's also accurate enough for all but the most obsessive riders, who will probably double check with a digital gauge anyway.
The hose is 36in (900mm) in length, which was fine for me for general use, although if your bike is in a workstand it might prove a bit short, especially if you're on the tall side. The Zefal Profil Max FP60, for example, has a longer hose at 110cm.
The pump is fairly light and has coped well with day-to-day use. The black gloss metal base is wide enough to be secure underfoot, but can become slippery with wet weather use.
Value
The Easitrax 4 will set you back £34.99, which is pretty good value compared with others we've tested. The well-regarded Zefal Profil Max FP60 I mentioned above, which we tested back in 2016, has a Z-Switch system that lets you change between valve types easily, but it's now £44.99, while the tried and tested Topeak Joe Blow Sport III has gone up to £47.99 since we tested it in 2019.
Conclusion
This is a good solid budget floor pump – great for everyday use and for those with a range of bikes with different valve types.
Verdict
Well priced and easy to use, with a solid construction and auto-select valve head
Make and model: Truflo Easitrax 4 Floor Pump
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Truflo says: "Back with its fourth iteration, the best-selling Easitrax has a few updates to make the ever-popular pump even better. Available in three colours, the pump features a 2.5" gauge, larger steel base for improved stability and the auto-select pump head. For pressures up to 160psi."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Truflo lists:
2.5" high mounted easy to read pressure gauge
Durable steel barrel
Large steel base for stability
Comfortable and ergonomic composite handle
Auto-select head with thumb lock for easy use on Presta and Schrader valves
No need to reverse any internals when switching between valves
Suitable for all bikes
Ideal for home and workshop use
Inflates to 160 PSI
Height 63cm
Rate the product for quality of construction:
7/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Like many others I'm sure, my garage is strewn with various types of bike from my youngest's balance bike through to the family hack, a Tern GSD. The Easitrax 4 has it all covered through its auto select head. This innovative head needs no changing of internals, you simply push the head onto either valve and pump away. The pump comped admirably with a range of tyres and valve types, from my Goodyear Eagle F1s through to the heavy duty tyres on our Tern.
Rate the product for durability:
7/10
Early days, but no concerns regarding durability; it has a really solid feel and seems more than capable for home use.
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
7/10
It's 1.3kg and feels solid and stable during use, yet still easy to transport.
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
6/10
The composite handle feels solid and durable but lacks any cushioning or non-slip surface, which higher end pumps tend to have. The metal base is wide and sturdy, but the gloss black finish can become slightly slippery in wet weather.
Rate the product for value:
7/10
It's good value – a tenner less than Zefal's Profil Max FP60, and £13 less than the Topeak Joe Blow Sport III.
This price point is always going to limit some of the features of higher end track pumps, but what you get is a solid, dependable pump that is easy to use, particularly for those with several bikes and different valve types.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Overall, I'm really impressed with the build quality and construction given the price point. It worked faultlessly during the test period, simple and easy to use.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The standout feature for me is the auto-select head, which can switch between Schrader and Presta valves without changing the internals. I also like the solid construction, with metal barrel and base, and that it's available in several colour schemes.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Gloss metal base can feel slippery when wet, and the composite handle can become uncomfortable with prolonged use.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's well priced – a tenner less than Zefal's Profil Max FP60, and £13 less than the Topeak Joe Blow Sport III.
Did you enjoy using the product? Very much so, solid and easy to use.
Would you consider buying the product? Absolutely. This would be a great purchase, especially as we have multiple bikes and valve types.
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
Sturdy, simple to use and quick to inflate all manner of tyres with its innovative valve head – a very good floor pump at a good price.
Age: 38 Height: 5ft 9 Weight: 64 kgs
I usually ride: Focus Izalco Max Disc 8.8, Tern GSD My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 5-10 years I ride: A few times a week I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, club rides, sportives,
