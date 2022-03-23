Truflo Easitrax 4 Floor Pump

The Truflo Easitrax 4 is a wallet-friendly track pump with an innovative auto-select valve head that makes it capable of dealing with a range of tyre sizes and valve types. It's simple and easy to use, and that auto-select head seals the deal.

Like many others, I'm sure, my garage is strewn with various types of bike, from my youngest's balance bike through to the family hack, a Tern GSD. The Easitrax 4 has them all covered through its auto-select head. This is compatible with both Schrader and Presta valves and does away with the need to change the internals – simply push the head onto either valve type and pump away.

Rated to 160psi, it took a rapid 19 strokes to inflate my tubeless 25mm Goodyear F1 from flat to 60psi. The larger volume 20 x 2.4in tyres on the Tern inevitably took a lot longer, inflating to 50psi in 56 strokes.

The pumping action is smooth and easy, so it's not a chore, though the handle lacks any cushioning or rubberised sections for grip.

I had no issues with air leakage so long as the valve head was pushed firmly into place. It lacks a bleed valve to release air if needed, but for general use the auto-select head is quick, simple and easy to use.

The analogue gauge is 2.5in in diameter and, positioned towards the base of the barrel (20cm above the floor), it's easy to read. It's also accurate enough for all but the most obsessive riders, who will probably double check with a digital gauge anyway.

The hose is 36in (900mm) in length, which was fine for me for general use, although if your bike is in a workstand it might prove a bit short, especially if you're on the tall side. The Zefal Profil Max FP60, for example, has a longer hose at 110cm.

The pump is fairly light and has coped well with day-to-day use. The black gloss metal base is wide enough to be secure underfoot, but can become slippery with wet weather use.

Value

The Easitrax 4 will set you back £34.99, which is pretty good value compared with others we've tested. The well-regarded Zefal Profil Max FP60 I mentioned above, which we tested back in 2016, has a Z-Switch system that lets you change between valve types easily, but it's now £44.99, while the tried and tested Topeak Joe Blow Sport III has gone up to £47.99 since we tested it in 2019.

Conclusion

This is a good solid budget floor pump – great for everyday use and for those with a range of bikes with different valve types.

Verdict

Well priced and easy to use, with a solid construction and auto-select valve head

