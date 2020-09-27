Support road.cc

review
Bottles

Topeak Escape Pod (large)

8
by Adam Robertson
Sun, Sep 27, 2020 09:45
0
£13.99

VERDICT:

8
10
Effective and rattle-free storage with loads of room
Watertight
Rattle free
Cost effective
Fills a water bottle spot
Weight: 
137g
Contact: 
www.extrauk.co.uk

Topeak's Escape Pod is an easy way to convert a bottle cage to storage of tools, snacks and anything else you may need to carry. If saddle bags are not your thing, you cannot go wrong with this waterproof, rattle-free solution – especially in this gigantic size.

Topeak's Escape Pod is an off-the-shelf variant of the old sawn-off water bottle converted to storage. Whilst there is not anything particularly special about the design, Topeak uses a solid, engineering-grade plastic for a rugged exterior, and a neoprene liner to prevent rattling.

There's also a foam lining to the lid, and while Topeak makes no claims of it being watertight, in practice it is – good news when hauling expensive tools through the depths of winter.

2020 Topeak Escape Pod Large 4.jpg

We've also reviewed the medium Escape Pod, but this large one is truly massive (it's 7cm taller) and can hold minipumps, mountain bike inner tubes and even a full set of hex keys.

2020 Topeak Escape Pod Large 2.jpg

I found no issues with rattling or overall security within my Elite bottle cages. Even on roads where a gravel bike would be more appropriate, the Escape Pod did not budge.

At £13.99 I think it's well priced for such as voluminous carrier, and it offers over a third more volume than the £10.99 medium version. It's cheaper than the Vel Tool Bottle at £15.

2020 Topeak Escape Pod Large 1.jpg

The Topeak Escape Pod is well made, good value and – especially in this huge size – extremely useful. You do sacrifice a cage for carrying water, of course, but then you save sacrificing an actual bottle as well with this well-priced, purpose-built version.

Verdict

Effective and rattle-free storage with loads of room

road.cc test report

Make and model: Topeak Escape Pod (large)

Size tested: Large

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

Topeak states: "The Escape Pod allows you to store a mini tool, CO2 inflator, tire levers, spare tube, a mini pump (Large Pod) or any essential gear for your ride. The rigid and durable Escape Pod features interior foam padding and neoprene bag to keep contents quiet and accessible. Easily slides into most water bottle cages giving you the perfect way to carry extra gear on your next adventure!"

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Topeak states:

CAPACITY 850 cc

MATERIAL Engineering grade polymer

ATTACHMENT Water bottle cage

SIZE 23.5 x ø 7.4 cm / 9.3' x ø 2.9'

WEIGHT 121 g / 4.27 oz

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
9/10

A solid, scratch-resistant polymer bottle.

Rate the product for performance:
 
9/10

Large storage capacity, rattle free and water tight.

Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10

No issues.

Rate the product for value:
 
8/10

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Faultlessly.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

The large volume.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Nothing.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

At £13.99 I think it's well priced for such as voluminous carrier, and it offers over a third more volume than the £10.99 medium version. It's cheaper than the Vel Tool Bottle at £15, too.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

The Topeak Escape Pod is very effective, so long as you do not mind sacrificing a bottle. It's huge, it works without faff and as such deserves an eight.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 20  Height: 6 ft 2 in  Weight: 75kg

I usually ride: Giant TCR  My best bike is: Giant Trinty

I've been riding for: 5-10 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, club rides, the occasional bit of track

Latest Comments