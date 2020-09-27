Topeak Escape Pod (large)

Topeak's Escape Pod is an easy way to convert a bottle cage to storage of tools, snacks and anything else you may need to carry. If saddle bags are not your thing, you cannot go wrong with this waterproof, rattle-free solution – especially in this gigantic size.

Topeak's Escape Pod is an off-the-shelf variant of the old sawn-off water bottle converted to storage. Whilst there is not anything particularly special about the design, Topeak uses a solid, engineering-grade plastic for a rugged exterior, and a neoprene liner to prevent rattling.

There's also a foam lining to the lid, and while Topeak makes no claims of it being watertight, in practice it is – good news when hauling expensive tools through the depths of winter.

We've also reviewed the medium Escape Pod, but this large one is truly massive (it's 7cm taller) and can hold minipumps, mountain bike inner tubes and even a full set of hex keys.

I found no issues with rattling or overall security within my Elite bottle cages. Even on roads where a gravel bike would be more appropriate, the Escape Pod did not budge.

At £13.99 I think it's well priced for such as voluminous carrier, and it offers over a third more volume than the £10.99 medium version. It's cheaper than the Vel Tool Bottle at £15.

The Topeak Escape Pod is well made, good value and – especially in this huge size – extremely useful. You do sacrifice a cage for carrying water, of course, but then you save sacrificing an actual bottle as well with this well-priced, purpose-built version.

Verdict

Effective and rattle-free storage with loads of room

