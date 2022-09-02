As the name suggests, the Topeak Backloader X 10L has a volume of ten litres, which means it swallows a lot of kit. It's well made and both easy to fit and adjust, plus the waterproof dry-bag keeps your kit safe.

The choice of seatpost/saddle bags is forever growing, and the Backloader X fits in nicely – the volume and quality are great for the money. Instead of attaching directly, this is a holster and dry-bag design, meaning you strap the holster to the bike and leave it there, then add or remove the bag with just a simple buckle.

It makes things easier, and it's more secure when leaving your bike unattended as you can take your belongings with you. It's easy to reload in a matter of seconds before riding off.

The holster is hard-wearing and very durable, and its shape has really been well though through. It's narrow at the seatpost end to remove any worries of your thighs rubbing against it when it's fully loaded, and widens as it goes out.

It's secured to the post by way of a wide Velcro strap. It has a rubber end which helps you easily undo it should you want to remove the harness from the bike quickly too.

The whole thing sits low enough below the saddle rails that I could use it with the Cane Creek eeSilk+ suspension seatpost on my gravel bike. The upper straps loop over your saddle rails, pass through a buckle and are then pulled tight. Excess material is kept in place by a small clip.

Everything is really secure and there is minimal sway as you are riding along. If you do want/need a bit of extra support, Topeak sells the Backloader Wishbone to help with heavier loads. It will also hold extra bottle cages.

On the underneath of the harness is a loop for attaching a rear light, which is a great idea as you may not have a lot of seatpost left available for one. I adjusted the bag so it sat quite upright and pointing the light backwards, rather than straight at the road.

The dry bag has a waterproof rating of 10,000mm, which will keep the worst of any rain out. Like most brands, Topeak recommends at least using at least three folds at the open end for full protection.

As mentioned, you can get 10 litres worth of stuff in here, and there's a 15L option too. If you are carrying less than the maximum capacity, you can roll the bag up and purge excess air via a valve.

The quality is great. Okay, it's not on par with the handmade finish of the Restrap Saddle Bag (I own the 8L version), but neither would I expect it to be at thirty quid less. The Backloader's components are certainly well made, though, and the holster will take a lot of abuse. The cargo limit is 5kg/11lb, which is pretty hefty.

> Cycling luggage for beginners: find out the best ways to carry stuff on your bike

The only thing missing for me is reflective detailing on the holster. There is plenty of material on the side panels and underneath for it to sit, and it could really help out in the darkness of a far-flung adventure. Other than that, there is little to fault.

Value

The £84.99 tag is competitive considering something like the Wildcat Tiger Drover is now £85 just for the harness; it's another £35 for a 10L dry bag.

Brooks has its Scape Seat Bag, which I reviewed last year. It's also a holster/dry bag setup and has a capacity of eight litres. It's a nice bit of kit that's very well made and reasonably easy to set up, but it costs £120 and I'd say that the Topeak actually fits better, and has less sway.

Overall

Topeak has created a great bag here. It literally took me less than five minutes to set up on the bike, and fitting or removing the bag takes seconds – it's much more practical that a bag with own straps. It's very well made too – it's impressive for the money.

Verdict

Well made saddle pack that's a breeze to set up and holds plenty of kit

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website