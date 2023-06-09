Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to REVIEWS
review
Bags
Specialized/Fjallraven Seatbag Drybag2022 Specialized-Fjallraven Seatbag Drybag.jpg

Specialized/Fjallraven Seatbag Drybag

6
by Hollis Jones
Fri, Jun 09, 2023 09:45
0
£45.00

VERDICT:

6
10
Great under-saddle drybag, but the price needs to be much lower
Fully waterproof
Compression valve
Very expensive
Only two sizes available
Weight: 
112g
Contact: 
www.specialized.com
How we test

At road.cc every product is thoroughly tested for as long as it takes to get a proper insight into how well it works. Our reviewers are experienced cyclists that we trust to be objective. While we strive to ensure that opinions expressed are backed up by facts, reviews are by their nature an informed opinion, not a definitive verdict. We don't intentionally try to break anything (except locks) but we do try to look for weak points in any design. The overall score is not just an average of the other scores: it reflects both a product's function and value – with value determined by how a product compares with items of similar spec, quality, and price.

What the road.cc scores mean

Good scores are more common than bad, because fortunately good products are more common than bad.

  • Exceptional
  • Excellent
  • Very Good
  • Good
  • Quite good
  • Average
  • Not so good
  • Poor
  • Bad
  • Appalling

The Specialized/Fjallraven Seatbag Drybag is a fully waterproof option that, due to its tapered design, is meant to be installed with the Specialized/Fjallraven Seatbag Harness. It comes in two sizes, and has a valve built in which makes it easy compress. It does its job well, but it's very expensive for what it is.

For more luggage options, check out our guide to the best bikepacking bags.

Though Specialized/Fjallraven designed the Seatbag Drybag to work with the accompanying Seatbag Harness (review to come), at the end of the day it's just a tapered dry bag. That means it could be used as a standalone saddle bag (with some creative strapping), or with an alternative saddle bag harness system, such as the Restrap Saddle bag, if you so wished.

The bag is made from polyamide 210D that's not only recycled, but PFC-free (PFC stands for perfluorinated compound, a toxic chemical used as a water-repellent coating), with taped seams on the inside. It's fully waterproof, so there's no worry about the contents getting wet in a downpour.

Even if it gets dropped in a stream, the closure system is a roll-top type so there's no way for moisture to find its way in.

2022 Specialized-Fjallraven Seatbag Drybag - roll top.jpg

Compressing the bag is very easy – you just stuff the bag until it's nearly full, roll the top until most of the air has come out, and fasten it using the meaty side release buckle. Then, because Specialized/Fjallraven have incorporated is a valve, you can compress the bag even further to release any remaining air. Operating the valve is simple, twisting it anti-clockwise to open it, and clockwise to close it.

The bag comes in 10L or 16L capacities, so you can choose the one that suits your bikepacking duration, though an extra option somewhere between the two sizes wouldn't have gone amiss. It's available in either black or green.

Even though the 10L version isn't the biggest on paper in terms of capacity, I managed to stuff a sleeping bag, insulated jacket and some clothes into it without issue. It's perfect for an overnight trip; the 16L version would have probably been overkill.

> 15 easy ways to carry stuff on your bike

In terms of weight, at 112g it's pretty light. Restrap's 8L offering comes in at about 140g, by comparison.

Value and compare

The only real criticism you can level at the Seatbag Drybag is the price. Even with the handy compression valve, £45 is really rather inflated. The 16L version costs £50 (from Fjallraven, £55 from Specialized).

Though a 10L option isn't available, Restrap offers 8L, 14L, and 18L tapered dry bags. The 8L tapered dry bag costs just £17.99, a saving of over £27 – you could buy another size and still have change!

Similarly, Alpkit's Airlock Tapered 13L is only £15.99, though it looks shorter and fatter than both the Seatbag Drybag and the Restrap dry bag, so it might not work as well with the Specialized/Fjallraven Seatbag Harness.

Conclusion

The Seatbag Drybag is very good at what it does. It's completely waterproof, and the nifty compression valve means you can get everything as small as possible. There's no way around that price tag, though.

Verdict

Great under-saddle drybag, but the price needs to be much lower

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website

road.cc test report

Make and model: Specialized/Fjallraven Seatbag Drybag

Size tested: 10 Litre

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

Specialized/Fjallraven says, "10-litre roll-top waterproof packbag that will keep your gear clean and dry. Made from a waterproof recycled nylon fabric and designed to fit the S/F Seatbag Harness (art.no 23242). Valve to release air so contents can be compressed after the bag is closed. Part of the Fjällräven/Specialized series for urban rides and bikepacking adventures."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

S/F lists:

Height: 50 cm

Width: 19 cm

Depth: 18 cm

Volume: 10 l

Weight: 118 g

Material: 100% polyamide 210D

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
9/10

Very well made.

Rate the product for performance:
 
9/10

Easy to stuff and compress.

Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10

Looks made to last, and there's no DWR to worry about. Some care needs to be taken not to knock the valve while bikepacking, as it's a potential weak point.

Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
 
8/10

Pretty light.

Rate the product for value:
 
3/10

It's very expensive for a dry bag.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Fully waterproof, easy to load and compress, and seems durable enough to take a few knocks and scrapes.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

The compression valve.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Only the price!

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

It's far more expensive than any other similar tapered dry bags. Even the bikepacking-specific version from Restrap is far cheaper, at £17.99 for the 8L version, while the Alpkit Airlock Tapered, though not quite the same shape, is even less at £15.99.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Only if I had bought the matching harness.

Would you recommend the product to a friend? No

Use this box to explain your overall score

A very good dry bag overall, but unless you've already purchased the accompanying Specialized/Fjallraven Seatbag Harness, I can't think of a reason why you would buy this product over a much cheaper alternative.

Overall rating: 6/10

About the tester

Age: 39  Height: 6'4  Weight: 175lbs

I usually ride: Condor Italia RC custom build  My best bike is:

I've been riding for: 10-20 years  I ride: A few times a week  I would class myself as: Experienced

I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, club rides, sportives, mtb,

Specialized/Fjallraven Seatbag Drybag 2023
Specialized/Fjallraven Seatbag Drybag
Specialized/Fjällräven 2023
Specialized/Fjällräven

Latest Comments

 