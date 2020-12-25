Raincoats Are For Tourists: The Racing Secrets of Raphael Geminiani by Isabel Best

Rapha Editions and Bluetrain Publishing have done it again – produced a book I probably wouldn't have looked at were it not for this review, but which I am now very pleased to have on my shelves. It's a great combination of a well-respected author, an outspoken cycling personality, and lavish production values.

It's not readily apparent what this book is about: 'Raphaël Geminiani,' shouts the cover... so a biography of another little-known cyclist? No, it's not, although there is a significant biographical element to it. Actually, although you might not have realised, Raphaël is already familiar indirectly – it's where the Rapha name came from.

Perhaps the 'racing secrets' part hints this book is like The secret cyclist? No, it's not really that either, although some the aspects discussed are as relevant today as Geminiani's time from the 1950s to the 1980s.

The real title is the jaunty part: Raincoats are for Tourists. It's a direct quote, and gives a flavour of what to expect inside.

However, for a thorough understanding of this book, Rouleur magazine's article from a few years ago does a better job than I can manage. Called 'The Wisdom of Géminiani' (he seems to have lost the acute accent since), it's reproduced on Best's own website and is the perfect distillation of the book.

There is no doubt Geminiani knows what he is talking about, having seen considerable success both as a rider and a directeur sportif – and, crucially, he's willing to go on the record with his forthright views.

Best has taken quotes from various books by (and interviews with) Geminiani from over the years, given them some context, and combined this with more recent conversations and meetings. It works well, as you would expect from someone with Best's pedigree.

I suspect many will be intrigued by chapter 15: Everything That's Wrong With Modern Racing. Sure, there's a bit of 'things were better in my day,' but I think most people will find agreeing with a lot of it. Few of today's riders meet with his approval, with the exceptions including Peter Sagan, Julian Alaphillipe and Annemiek Van Vleuten.

In many ways, Raincoats are for Tourists complements Shoulder to Shoulder, a book of classic cycling photographs from yesteryear. Both provide great insight into racing at the time, each through a different medium. Raincoats includes a smattering of apposite line drawings from illustrator Ste Johnson.

We are running out of opportunities for first-hand accounts from racers of a 'golden era' of the sport, so it's fortunate a book such this as could come to fruition, and about a rider like this. For better or for worse, they really don't make 'em like that anymore.

Verdict

The insights of a proper old-school cyclist, born of experience and success

