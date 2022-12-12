Q36.5 Woolf Leg Warmer Blue Navy

The Q36.5 Woolf Leg Warmer offers a great, low-bulk alternative to full-on bib tights. Performance is very good – warm and breathable thanks to the merino-polyamide mix, with a DWR coating to repel dirt and light rain. They fit nicely, and there's plenty of stretch down to the high percentage of elastane. There's lots of quality reflectivity on the rear lower legs too. The fit might not suit you if you're larger in the lower leg, however, and initially they feel a little uncomfortable. Oh, and the price is extremely high – exceeding anything in our best arm and leg warmers buyer's guide.

When Stu reviewed the 7Mesh Colorado Leg Warmers he started his review by saying that seventy quid was a lot for a pair of leg warmers. How about £86, then? I'm not sure I can even justify the price tag, so I won't. But this is still a very good pair of leg warmers, which you might want to consider – if you can afford to do so.

In terms of material, things are looking good. They feature a dual-layer UF Active merino-polyamide blend fabric with a healthy dose of elastane thrown into the mix (44% polyamide, 28% wool, 28% elastane).

According to the Italian manufacturer Q36.5, they're 100% made in Bolzano, Italy 'from start to finish', which I read to mean the materials are sourced within Italy, but just to be safe let's just say they are 'made' in Italy.

At 91g, and with a very thin feel to the fabric, they're pretty minimalist but surprisingly warm – more on that later. They come in navy, Australian green, and black, and feature raw cut hems at the thigh with wide silicone grippers, and elasticated material at the ankles.

The only downside I can make out with the material is the use of regular seams instead of flatlock seams, which are pretty much universally preferred these days.

There's a surprising amount of reflectivity, with two large panels at the lower rear leg section. The panel is fairly innocuous in the daytime but show it some light and it reflects it really well. The placement is exactly where you want it, so that headlights will light you up from behind, with the movement of your legs helping to accentuate this.

There are also two reflective Q36.5 logos on either side of the main reflective areas. Rather than blending into the fabric, these are chunky and look like they're stuck down, but they're actually stitched. That's a minor thing, and once you're wearing the leg warmers the fabric hugs the contours of your leg well, so you don't notice them.

The Woolf leg warmer also features a DWR – Durable Water-Repellent – material that is designed to withstand light rain and road spray, which is across the entirety of the material.

Q36.5 says these leg warmers are 'guaranteed above 8°C', which I'd say is fairly accurate if you're being safe – I wore them in temperatures down to 5°C and my legs still felt pretty comfortable. There's some wind-proofing too, which helps to keep the chill at bay and while Q36.5 rates these leg warmers as 2/5 for breathability, I'd give them at least 3/5.

In terms of comfort, the regular internal seams are quite substantial. Personally, I didn't notice them rubbing on the inside when I was riding, although I did find the merino a little on the scratchy side when first putting them on. After about five minutes of riding, I wasn't aware of it.

Overall, the fit is really good. I tested the M-L (it also comes in XS-S and XL-XXL) and found they were long enough to just about cover my very long legs; the size is probably better for those with a slightly slimmer leg. The elasticated ankle section is definitely on the tighter side, which is great for my skinny ankles, though I did find it a bit of a stretch getting them over my feet.

There's a little bit of compression – just enough to keep things in place, but far from tight. The pre-shaped fit ensures there's no bunching, and while the top silicone grippers aren't the grippiest, they did keep things in place.

Value and rivals

The 7Mesh Colorado Leg Warmers are a close competitor, with a DWR treatment, similar thin and light material, and they're also pretty expensive. When Stu reviewed them, they were £70, but they've since gone up to £80. The 7Mesh leg warmers have a slight advantage of having an adjustable leg length.

At the other end of the scale, Lara reviewed the dhb Regulate Thermal Leg Warmers, which are only £24. She rated their warmth and lightweight feel, although they are slightly heavier than the 7Mesh or Q36.5 rivals, and they also came up a bit short.

Conclusion

As I said earlier, it's very hard to justify the £86 price tag when there are so many much cheaper alternatives out there, but overall the Q36.5 Woolf Leg Warmers do everything very well indeed, so I'm still happy to recommend them – provided price isn't your number one priority. They're light, warm, the fit is great, and they'll fend off rain and road grime. The material's a little uncomfortable when you first put them on, however, which is probably my main gripe. And you might find them a little tight around the ankles.

Verdict

High-performance leg warmers that offer more warmth than you'd expect – but they come with a mighty price tag

