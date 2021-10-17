Oxford Bike Works' Model 1E is one of the least expensive steel bikes you can buy, though its smooth, composed ride is anything but budget. With a handmade steel frame and laid-back geometry it's comfortable for light touring and commuting, and while its V-brakes may look distinctly old school in the era of disc brakes, they're surprisingly effective, and it does have a modern 1x chainset.

I've used the cliché 'Keep it simple, stupid' in reviews before, and probably will again, for there's a lot to be said about keeping things as straightforward as possible, and Oxford has done that with this Model 1E, which it reckons is 'the cheapest British-built bike with a British frame available' – though Pashley might think otherwise.

I reckon it's the least expensive handbuilt steel bike of its type, so we'll let Oxford off.

While some degree of kit customisation is possible – and it's also available with a dropped handlebar – the Model 1E doesn't have the full custom kit options of some of Oxford's other, more expensive bikes.

You do have a choice of four different chainrings – 34, 36, 38 or 40-tooth – and if you feel that 1x isn't for you, Oxford also offers a 10-speed triple chainset at extra cost.

In spite of the reasonably modest price of the 1E, Oxford Bike Works still offers a full personalised fitting service at its headquarters, and in addition to this it also offers a year-long comfort guarantee. If the saddle, bar width or height, or stem length or angle don't work for you, Oxford will change these without any extra cost.

This isn't the only unusual but welcome service that the company offers. As a company with just '1.5 staff', Oxford doesn't feel able to offer its bikes through the Cycle to Work scheme, but it does offer something it believes is unique, and I've yet to see this service offered elsewhere: a savings plan that offers five per cent interest. As Oxford says, 'It's far better than you'd get in a bank'.

The ride

Double-butted chromoly steel frame, 32mm tyres, what's not to like? The most obvious quality of Oxford's 1E is that it's comfortable. It has a smooth and forgiving ride that was consistently confident over whatever surface I took it. Whether on pristine tarmac (if you're lucky enough to find any), rough (and I mean rough) country roads or canal towpaths, there was never a hint of discomfort.

The geometry leans towards the leisurely, with a stretched-out 1,070mm wheelbase. You're not likely to have the same number of spacers as I had on our test bike – if you buy an Oxford bike you will get a bike-fitting session and the steerer will be cut accordingly – but you're still likely to get a pretty upright riding position that puts no pressure on your back and stays comfortable all day. It's good for touring, giving you both good visibility and allowing you to be seen by other road users. And the same qualities also come into their own during urban riding.

A shallow 71-degree head angle makes the handling stable rather than twitchy and aggressive, which is in keeping with the Oxford's touring and commuting ambitions.

Weighing more than 13kg, the Model 1E is not a light bike, but that's rarely an issue for me, and when you're touring, a kilo here or there isn't an issue. And when you're riding the Oxford unladen, or lightly laden, once you've moved up the gears and hit your cruising speed you don't notice the weight.

You will feel its mass on steep climbs, but then the low 36x42 bottom gear and wide bar come to your aid. And on the other side, while the Model 1E isn't a bomb-down-an-alpine-col bike by any stretch of the imagination, it's a safe and confident descender, with good grip from the tyres and very good braking.

The frame

The heart of the bike is a very neatly made chromoly steel frame. Oxford used to have its bikes Tig-welded but has moved to fillet brazing them in the UK, and the resulting frameset is very handsome, with super-smooth brazing.

The frames are protected externally by a powder-coated paint finish and internally by a layer of Dinitrol, a rust-proofing treatment. They come with a 10-year guarantee but, if looked after, a steel frame could outlast you and me.

As this is a 'budget' model, there may be limits to the colour schemes available. Also, while it's good to see a chunky metal Oxford Bike Works headbadge, the logo on the down tube is just a clear plastic sticker with the name on it, though Oxford is happy to replace these. I'd prefer a 'proper' painted logo but it's not a game-changer for me.

The frame does come with a good range of fittings. In addition to the usual down tube and seat tube bottle bosses, there's a third set under the down tube, along with front and rear mudguard and rack fittings. Sorted. Oxford also offers a range of racks and panniers that you can order with the bike. Sorted again.

The Model 1E is available in three frame sizes for 700C wheels and four sizes for 650B wheels, so you should be able to find one to suit you.

Groupset

Oxford has gone down the 1x route on the 1E, keeping things as simple as possible. The rear derailleur and trigger shifter are both Shimano Deore, with braking courtesy of Shimano's budget Alivio groupset.

There is always going to be a compromise somewhere, but with a wide-ranging 11-42T cassette and a choice of 34, 36, 38 and 40T chainrings, you should be able to find a range to suit your cycling. I went for a 36T ring, which provides a 23-88in gear range – a top gear similar to a 50x15 and a bottom gear much lower than a 34x34 you'd find on a non-racy compact.

Okay, this means there are times you'll spin out – at a cadence of 100rpm in the top gear you'll be doing over 26mph, and at 120rpm you'll hit 31mph – but with its straight bar, this isn't designed to be a high-speed machine. A lower bottom gear is always more welcome for me, and this helped me spin comfortably up my local climbs with a couple of loaded panniers – even my former two-mile commute has a short 11 per cent section.

As I said earlier, if you do decide that a 1x setup isn't for you, an upgrade to a 10-speed Shimano triple chainset is available for a 'small upgrade fee'.

The shifting is accurate and I found the gear range sufficient for day-to-day riding and longer days out. But as I've said, the choice of chainring size – or whether to go triple – is down to you. For extended touring I'd probably plump for the triple; otherwise, choose the single chainring depending on your local topography and pedalling technique.

One of the Oxford's features is so rare these days that road.cc's photographer Oli did a double-take when he went to photograph the disc brakes. For discs... there are none! Yep, this bike has brakes that stop by rubber blocks pressing against the rim when you pull on the lever. A radical idea, and one sure never to catch on.

Okay, I'm being flippant here. They're V-brakes, and I'd forgotten just how good they can be. Though they're budget Shimano V-brakes, with non-cartridge brake blocks, they offer very good braking. Power and control were consistently very good and it was like meeting an old friend for the first time in years and realising how well you got on.

If you don't want V-brakes then the 1E is available with discs for an extra £200.

Wheels and tyres

Our bike came with slightly different front and rear rims thanks to supply issues, but they were both very well built. Their 36-spoke construction gives them a solidity and, I expect, good durability.

The Oxford 1E usually comes with Schwalbe Land Cruiser tyres, with our test bike's Panaracer Paselas an upgrade. It's an upgrade I'd certainly consider, as the 32mm Panaracers offer a good balance of comfort and grip over a variety of surfaces.

Finishing kit

The rest of the kit includes a 61cm bar with comfortable Ergon GP10 grips, though I'd always consider Ergon GP3 or GP4 grips for the extra handhold offered by the extensions.

The saddle, like the V-brakes, was a surprise. I went for the standard Terry Fisio Gel saddle, which has deeper padding than I'd usually choose, but I got on with it very well.

I found the Pletscher kickstand an invaluable addition to a flat-bar touring bike; no more leaning it against a wall, watching it lose balance and slide down...

Wide Flinger polycarbonate mudguards and a nice brass bell round out the package.

Value

The Oxford 1E is the same price as Giant's flat-bar Toughroad SLR1 that impressed me when I tested it. They are very different beasts, though, and the aluminium Giant shades it on value, as the price includes racks and hydraulic brakes. But Giant won't be able to match the likes of Oxford for the personal service when buying the bike.

Spa's Wayfarer is a steel-frame tourer that starts at £1,250 and (after he changed the tyres) Neil Gander was impressed when he tested one for us last year. The Wayfarer has a Reynolds 725 steel frame and comes with Tektro's cable-actuated Spyre disc brakes.

Conclusion

Oxford Bike Works hits the spot with its nicely understated Model 1E, and I can understand why the company says it's popular with commuters who want a reliable year-round workhorse. With its comfortable steel frame, 'light' touring capabilities and comfort – and the personal service that only a small company can offer – this is a bike well worth considering.

It's comfortable and practical, with 'sensible' kit, proper mudguards for year-round riding, whether shopping, commuting, training or loading it up for slightly more adventurous duties.

You can also spec it with a drop bar and disc brakes, if a flat bar and V-brakes don't do it for you.

Overall, it's a lovely, comfortable steel frame that's made in Coventry. Good gears, brakes and its load-carrying ability make it a very capable all-rounder.

Verdict

Classy handmade steel frameset in a simple 1x setup makes for a quality commuter or lightweight tourer

