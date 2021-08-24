Megmeister Ultrafris Pro Cool Jersey

The Megmeister Ultrafris Pro Cool offers a relaxed fit, and its smooth fabric is comfortable next to the skin. However, it lacks the claimed cooling effects, the sleeves are prone to creeping up and the deep, open pockets bounce around with even minimal cargo.
Megmeister is a Dutch brand that specialises in seamless knit fabrics, and the Ultrafris Pro Cool is a new material. It's designed to be worn next to the skin and claims to offer 'sweat activated cooling' because it '...uses the athlete's own sweat to cool them down, turning a negative side effect of heat into a performance enhancing cooling agent.'
[It's worth pointing out here that sweat is a cooling agent, and is not a negative side effect of overheating unless you plan to die of heat exhaustion.]
> Buy this online here
> Find your nearest dealer here
The Ultrafris Pro Cool jersey is available in sizes from XS to XXL, although the size guide doesn't actually list the specs for XS. As I am just under the numbers for size small, though, I tested XS.
I would describe the fit as relaxed, even in this smallest size. The sleeves are quite short though, and have no elastic or grippers to hold them in place. They're also quite wide, and I found they constantly moved upwards to a point this almost felt like a sleeveless jersey.
The fabric is very smooth and can easily be mistaken for velvet on the look and feel, although it is thankfully much lighter and has some stretch to it.
The pockets
The hem does get an silicone gripper and is a bit more secure, but the three large, deep pockets cause considerable problems. Even when carrying just a small amount – such as a phone and few items of food – the stretchy fabric lets everything bounce around. It's particularly bad during standing climbs, but even seated I found it frustrating. Hit a few bumps and everything moves around.
The hem elastic/gripper aren't enough to stop lopsided loads from twisting the whole jersey around your body, either. Even the weight of a few cereal bars saw me constantly shoving the pocket contents back in to line while riding.
You do at least get a zipped pocket to the side, which is big enough for a smaller phone, card or keys. With such deep, generous pockets it would be very easy to take more with you, but I would very much advise against this.
Despite the 'Pro Cool' name, airflow through the tightly woven fabric is quite low, even at speed – while it is not a complete wind block, cooling feels limited.
> 30 of the best summer cycling jerseys — tops to beat the heat from just £10
And while the fabric does wick moisture away from your skin, it seems to hold onto more than is ideal, noticeably increasing the weight.
With temperatures into the low 20s, I found the thickness and weight made it uncomfortable, despite the full length YKK zip with its easy-to-find puller.
The fabric is perhaps more suited to spring, autumn or cooler summer days, although anyone who likes to use arm warmers may have issues with the sleeves rising up to leave gaps.
Value
The Megmeister Ultrafris Pro Cool retails for £99.95, which puts it among tough competition from well-regarded brands. The also slightly relaxed Rapha Men's Classic II is £110, for instance, while Endura's new GV500 Reiver SS is cheaper at £89.99.
Even heavily discounted – Megmeister is already offering it for £59.97 direct – it's still up against some very good jerseys, such as the £59.99 Madison Roam Men's Merino SS jersey that impressed Stu recently.
Overall
The Ultrafris Pro Cool really doesn't deliver on its promises – I found it almost the opposite, with limited cooling and slow evaporation hampering comfort and performance. The insecure sleeves and pockets do nothing to improve the situation either; unfortunately, it's hard to recommend whatever the price.
Verdict
Seamless construction is comfortable, but creates problems with baggy pockets and short sleeves – and it's not very cool
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Megmeister Ultrafris Pro Cool Jersey
Tell us what the product is for
Megmeister says: "The new Ultrafris Pro Cool jerseys feature an innovative cooling system which uses the athlete's own sweat to cool them down, turning a negative side effect of heat into a performance enhancing cooling agent."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Megmeister lists:
Sweat activated cooling
Quick dry function
UPF 50 protection
Breathable
Antibacterial properties
Best worn next to skin
Lightweight gripper at hem
YKK Zipper
Zipper pocket
Rate the product for quality of construction:
6/10
Rate the product for performance:
4/10
Rate the product for durability:
7/10
Rate the product for fit:
5/10
Relaxed fit may suit some, but floppy rear pockets and sleeves that slide up are not great.
Rate the product for sizing:
7/10
The sizes for XS are not actually listed on the Megmeister guide... but it seems OK compared to other XS jerseys.
Rate the product for weight:
6/10
Rate the product for comfort:
7/10
Rate the product for value:
3/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Easy to look after, and no problems when washed at 30°C.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Unfortunately, I found the Ultrafris Pro Cool too warm, even in moderate summer weather. The design of the pockets means the contents bounce around and can twist the jersey around to the side, too.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Smooth fabric is comfortable next to skin.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The pockets bounce, the sleeve roll themselves up, the fabric can overheat you and it gets heavy when wet.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
The Megmeister Ultrafris Pro Cool retails for £99.95, which puts it among tough competition from well-regarded brands. The also slightly relaxed Rapha Classic II is £110, for instance, while Endura's new GV500 Reiver SS is cheaper at £89.99.
Even heavily discounted – Megmeister is already offering it for £59.97 direct – it's still up against some very good jerseys, such as the £59.99 Madison Roam Men's Merino SS jersey that impressed Stu recently.
Did you enjoy using the product? No
Would you consider buying the product? No
Would you recommend the product to a friend? No
Use this box to explain your overall score
The jersey has a relaxed fit and fabric that's comfortable next to the skin, but I found it had limited breathability and gets uncomfortably warm in normal summer temperatures. Also, the large, stretchy pockets mean that cargo constantly bounces around, and the sleeves have nothing to stop them moving up your arms. The overall performance, unfortunately, is very disappointing.
Age: 35 Height: 168 Weight: 62
I usually ride: My best bike is: Cannondale SystemSix
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, cyclo cross, sportives, mtb, Lots of gravel style riding
Perhaps not surprising as these are pitched as off-road racers, rather than 'do-it-all' gravel bikes. (Don't get me wrong, I love guards)
Haha, so much for that then!! CX and SE seem to be the same frame after all. No idea why they certified it twice then....
In Australia, drivers (and some cyclists) self report viewing cyclists as less than human!...
Thanks ktache. Happy outcome - everyone's right!
Yet to exclusively win a Grand Tour. Pogacar rode more Kms on discs than rims at the Tour.
Just ignore him. Now he is back to the old username, fewer people will be caught out. Post ban, he will just snipe away at you just shy of the line.
Did a blacksmith help him forge some new forks?
It's been said before, and I think by police officers, that basing it on a Fail on a driving test wouldn't be unreasonable, careless on an minor...
Sobering reading, thanks for sharing. What is the law that says causing death by dangerous driving can't also be charged with Gross Negligence...
Coincidentally, I've just seen this article: https://arstechnica.com/cars/2021/08/musk-turns-on-teslas-latest-full-self-driving-beta-says-its...