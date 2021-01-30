Carrying bits and bobs on the bike can be a challenge, and the Lezyne Flow Tool Caddy Pro is a light but sturdy solution that looks good and works well. It's not fully waterproof though, it takes up a space for drinks, and it's an expensive way to solve your problem.

If you're someone (like me) who's looking for somewhere to carry tools, snacks and bits and pieces but are not a fan of overloading jersey pockets, this idea is quite appealing. For winter rides, where a second water bottle isn't always needed, the Lezyne Flow Tool Caddy Pro offers a neat way of storing small things out of the way.

The bottle-shaped caddy is made from a smart, semi-rigid material that squidges just enough to easily fit in pretty much any bottle cage, and won't rattle (it also comes with a Velcro strap for securing it extra firmly, should you desire).

There's a zip that runs more than halfway round, so it opens clamshell style for easy access. Inside there's a mesh holster one side and a full length zip pocket on the other. It's roomy enough to take a multi-tool, mini-pump, inner tubes, tyre levers and a snack or two, and maybe a small windproof jacket or gilet too if it packs down small.

Realistically this type of caddy relies on you having a second cage, or not wanting to carry water at all, and can feel like a complicated solution to a non-existent problem – a small seat pack does the same job, and without taking up that valuable bidon space.

It misses a trick by not being fully waterproof – it's pretty water resistant, but can't quite guarantee keeping tool rust or expensive gadget damage at bay, which is a shame given its exposed location.

Value

It's even more of a shame given that a suitable water bottle can also carry tools and be waterproof at the same time, for far less than £24.

As for dedicated competition, the similar – but fully rigid – B'Twin 700ml Bike Tool Box (now 750ml) costs only £3.99.

The Lezyne Flow Tool Caddy Pro does a great job and looks pretty stylish on the bike, but it's hard to justify the price when other less expensive, more effective and more practical solutions are so easy to find.

Verdict

Nice-looking storage option, but very expensive for what it does

