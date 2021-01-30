Support road.cc

Lezyne Flow Tool Caddy Pro

by Lara Dunn
Sat, Jan 30, 2021 09:45
£24.00

VERDICT:

Nice-looking storage option, but very expensive for what it does
Handy cage mounting
Neat non-rattle design
Sleek looks
Not fully waterproof
Expensive
Weight: 
78g
Contact: 
www.upgradebikes.co.uk

Carrying bits and bobs on the bike can be a challenge, and the Lezyne Flow Tool Caddy Pro is a light but sturdy solution that looks good and works well. It's not fully waterproof though, it takes up a space for drinks, and it's an expensive way to solve your problem.

If you're someone (like me) who's looking for somewhere to carry tools, snacks and bits and pieces but are not a fan of overloading jersey pockets, this idea is quite appealing. For winter rides, where a second water bottle isn't always needed, the Lezyne Flow Tool Caddy Pro offers a neat way of storing small things out of the way.

The bottle-shaped caddy is made from a smart, semi-rigid material that squidges just enough to easily fit in pretty much any bottle cage, and won't rattle (it also comes with a Velcro strap for securing it extra firmly, should you desire).

2020 Lezyne Flow Tool Caddy Pro - inside 1.jpg

There's a zip that runs more than halfway round, so it opens clamshell style for easy access. Inside there's a mesh holster one side and a full length zip pocket on the other. It's roomy enough to take a multi-tool, mini-pump, inner tubes, tyre levers and a snack or two, and maybe a small windproof jacket or gilet too if it packs down small.

Realistically this type of caddy relies on you having a second cage, or not wanting to carry water at all, and can feel like a complicated solution to a non-existent problem – a small seat pack does the same job, and without taking up that valuable bidon space.

2020 Lezyne Flow Tool Caddy Pro - inside 2.jpg

It misses a trick by not being fully waterproof – it's pretty water resistant, but can't quite guarantee keeping tool rust or expensive gadget damage at bay, which is a shame given its exposed location.

Value

It's even more of a shame given that a suitable water bottle can also carry tools and be waterproof at the same time, for far less than £24.

As for dedicated competition, the similar – but fully rigid – B'Twin 700ml Bike Tool Box (now 750ml) costs only £3.99.

The Lezyne Flow Tool Caddy Pro does a great job and looks pretty stylish on the bike, but it's hard to justify the price when other less expensive, more effective and more practical solutions are so easy to find.

Verdict

Nice-looking storage option, but very expensive for what it does

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

Lezyne says: "Sleek water bottle shaped organizer that fits into standard bottle cages. Internal compartments, including one zippered, organize small cycling essentials including tire repair, snacks, personal items and more. It features a soft, semi-rigid shell that's durable and water resistant. A full zipper allows for a full 180° opening, providing easy access and better organization."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Semi-rigid design

Fits most standard bottle cages

Zipped access

One pouch pocket

One full length zipped pocket

Optional velcro security strap

Water resistant

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
8/10

Nicely made with good quality materials and components.

Rate the product for performance:
 
7/10

Fits well in a bottle cage, is a good size and secure.

Rate the product for durability:
 
7/10

Sturdy and well made should last well, although it is in the firing line for road water.

Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
 
8/10

Pretty light.

Rate the product for value:
 
4/10

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Did a good job of keeping tools, snacks and a lightweight gilet handy.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Sleek looks, handy bottle-cage mounting, neat non-rattle design.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Price, not fully waterproof.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

It's relatively expensive. The similar – but fully rigid – B'Twin 700ml Bike Tool Box (now 750ml) costs only £3.99.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Maybe as a gift

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Probably

Use this box to explain your overall score

A well-designed and nice looking way of storing tools and snacks, but it's a solution looking for a problem and takes up valuable water bottle space. If would need to be considerably cheaper to score higher.

Overall rating: 5/10

About the tester

Age: 48  Height: 1.65m  Weight: 77kg

I usually ride: Liv Invite  My best bike is: Specialized Ruby Elite

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Most days  I would class myself as: Experienced

I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, sportives, general fitness riding, mtb,

Lara Dunn

Lara has been riding bikes for longer than she'd care to admit, and writing about them nearly as long. Since 2009 she has been working as part of the road.cc review team whilst championing women's cycling on the side, most notably via two years as editor of the, sadly now defunct, UK's first and only women's cycling mag, erm, Women's Cycling. 

Believing fervently that cycling will save the world, she wishes that more people would just ride a bike and be pleasant to each other. 

She will ride anything with two wheels, occasionally likes to go fast, definitely likes to go far and is always up for a bit of exploring somewhere new and exciting. 

