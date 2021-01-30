Carrying bits and bobs on the bike can be a challenge, and the Lezyne Flow Tool Caddy Pro is a light but sturdy solution that looks good and works well. It's not fully waterproof though, it takes up a space for drinks, and it's an expensive way to solve your problem.
If you're someone (like me) who's looking for somewhere to carry tools, snacks and bits and pieces but are not a fan of overloading jersey pockets, this idea is quite appealing. For winter rides, where a second water bottle isn't always needed, the Lezyne Flow Tool Caddy Pro offers a neat way of storing small things out of the way.
> Find your nearest dealer here
The bottle-shaped caddy is made from a smart, semi-rigid material that squidges just enough to easily fit in pretty much any bottle cage, and won't rattle (it also comes with a Velcro strap for securing it extra firmly, should you desire).
There's a zip that runs more than halfway round, so it opens clamshell style for easy access. Inside there's a mesh holster one side and a full length zip pocket on the other. It's roomy enough to take a multi-tool, mini-pump, inner tubes, tyre levers and a snack or two, and maybe a small windproof jacket or gilet too if it packs down small.
> 11 of the best cycling multi tools — get the right bits to fix your bike's bits
Realistically this type of caddy relies on you having a second cage, or not wanting to carry water at all, and can feel like a complicated solution to a non-existent problem – a small seat pack does the same job, and without taking up that valuable bidon space.
It misses a trick by not being fully waterproof – it's pretty water resistant, but can't quite guarantee keeping tool rust or expensive gadget damage at bay, which is a shame given its exposed location.
Value
It's even more of a shame given that a suitable water bottle can also carry tools and be waterproof at the same time, for far less than £24.
As for dedicated competition, the similar – but fully rigid – B'Twin 700ml Bike Tool Box (now 750ml) costs only £3.99.
The Lezyne Flow Tool Caddy Pro does a great job and looks pretty stylish on the bike, but it's hard to justify the price when other less expensive, more effective and more practical solutions are so easy to find.
Verdict
Nice-looking storage option, but very expensive for what it does
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Lezyne Flow Tool Caddy Pro
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Lezyne says: "Sleek water bottle shaped organizer that fits into standard bottle cages. Internal compartments, including one zippered, organize small cycling essentials including tire repair, snacks, personal items and more. It features a soft, semi-rigid shell that's durable and water resistant. A full zipper allows for a full 180° opening, providing easy access and better organization."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Semi-rigid design
Fits most standard bottle cages
Zipped access
One pouch pocket
One full length zipped pocket
Optional velcro security strap
Water resistant
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Nicely made with good quality materials and components.
Rate the product for performance:
7/10
Fits well in a bottle cage, is a good size and secure.
Rate the product for durability:
7/10
Sturdy and well made should last well, although it is in the firing line for road water.
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
8/10
Rate the product for value:
4/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Did a good job of keeping tools, snacks and a lightweight gilet handy.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Sleek looks, handy bottle-cage mounting, neat non-rattle design.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Price, not fully waterproof.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's relatively expensive. The similar – but fully rigid – B'Twin 700ml Bike Tool Box (now 750ml) costs only £3.99.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Maybe as a gift
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Probably
Use this box to explain your overall score
A well-designed and nice looking way of storing tools and snacks, but it's a solution looking for a problem and takes up valuable water bottle space. If would need to be considerably cheaper to score higher.
Age: 48 Height: 1.65m Weight: 77kg
I usually ride: Liv Invite My best bike is: Specialized Ruby Elite
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, sportives, general fitness riding, mtb,
Cem Kemahli was given the responsibility in 2019 for cleaning up the air in West London (pressreader.com/uk/hayes-harlington-gazette/20190529...
This may seem like an quick solution as it removes the visual impact of denying drivers the road. The reality is that headlines of a 'war on...
Yet another example of 'oh it's only a cyclist that was injured'. A witness sees him intentionally veer his car into the path of the cyclist, he...
Groucho Marx, "Those are my principles, and if you don't like them...well, I have others."
Old thread but just in case anyone is thinking of buying one of these used, I've just had one through the workshop. It's a truly awful bike. The...
Thank fuck for that, I trust you didn't exhibit your prejudices when you were working. But you probably did.
Yes this is way, way overpriced. 2 quid at Planet X for something very similar.
Ive had a couple sets of (admittedly cheap) 50mm rims plus a set of decent 40mm Vision Metron rims and tbh, I noticed very little aero difference...
Yes, mudguards are essential on a bike you use every day. Not on the 'best' or 'discretionary use' bikes. I've been trying a set of Curana C-Lite...
Some tourers and trekking bikes are made to 132.5mm spacing, so they can take either qr 'road' wheels (130 mm OLN) or 'touring' wheels (135 mm OLN)...