Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to REVIEWS
review
Brakes
Jagwire Pro LR2 Disc Brake Rotor - CenterLock2024 Jagwire Pro LR2 Disc Brake Rotor - fitted.jpg

Jagwire Pro LR2 Disc Brake Rotor - CenterLock

7
by dave atkinson
Tue, Mar 12, 2024 15:45
0
£59.99

VERDICT:

7
10
Good rotors that are quiet in operation and look nice on a road wheel
Solid
Quiet in operation
Good looking
Fairly expensive
Don't work with all callipers
Weight: 
138g
Contact: 
www.extrauk.co.uk
How we test

At road.cc every product is thoroughly tested for as long as it takes to get a proper insight into how well it works. Our reviewers are experienced cyclists that we trust to be objective. While we strive to ensure that opinions expressed are backed up by facts, reviews are by their nature an informed opinion, not a definitive verdict. We don't intentionally try to break anything (except locks) but we do try to look for weak points in any design. The overall score is not just an average of the other scores: it reflects both a product's function and value – with value determined by how a product compares with items of similar spec, quality, and price.

What the road.cc scores mean

Good scores are more common than bad, because fortunately good products are more common than bad.

  • Exceptional
  • Excellent
  • Very Good
  • Good
  • Quite good
  • Average
  • Not so good
  • Poor
  • Bad
  • Appalling

Jagwire's Pro LR2 rotors are a solid replacement for worn rotors and they're effective and quiet in operation. They look nice too.

The Pro LR2 uses a two-part construction with the steel braking surface of the rotor riveted onto an aluminium carrier. Jagwire says that this helps to keep weight to a minimum, but it will also help with dissipating heat from braking.

The rotors cope with heat pretty well; there are plenty of steep descents round here where dragging one brake can induce a bit of fade and that's certainly the case with these rotors, but not noticeably worse than the outgoing Shimano Ice-Tech rotors, and certainly not ever a worry outside of times I was deliberately trying to make it happen. They seem to resist warping pretty well, too.

Weight-wise they're light but not the lightest: our rotors tipped the scales at 138g per end, almost exactly the manufacturer's given weight (137g). For comparison, Shimano's Ultegra-level CL800 rotor is 114g in a 160mm; because there's a layer of lighter aluminium alloy in the braking part of the rotor itself, there's less heavier steel overall. Did I notice the extra few grams over the Ice-Tech rotors I took off? No, of course not.

2024 Jagwire Pro LR2 Disc Brake Rotor - rear.jpg

Performance is good: the 'quiet, consistent stopping power' that Jagwire promises has been much in evidence. They're less noisy than the well-used Shimano rotors they replaced; you get a bit of chatter on light braking and when they're wet they squeak a bit, but they've been as well-behaved as any rotor I've tried in the very wet conditions we've had recently.

> 12 secrets of riding in rain — get wet and still have fun

At £60 an end they're not cheap – an extra fiver gets you the excellent Dura-Ace rotors, and there are plenty of less expensive options. But they work well and they look nice, so they're a decent buy. It's worth noting that they don't work with some callipers, including Avid BB7s; check the full list before you buy.

Verdict

Good rotors that are quiet in operation and look nice on a road wheel

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website

road.cc test report

Make and model: Jagwire Pro LR2 Disc Brake Rotor - Centerlock

Size tested: 160mm

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it?

Jagwire says: "Jagwire's Pro LR2 rotors are made to improve the performance of any disc brake-equipped bike. Utilizing a 2-piece construction design, the LR2 rotors have a stainless steel braking surface to provide quiet, consistent stopping power. The lightweight aluminum inner spider features an integrated concentric ring and reinforced rivet joints to resist warping and improve durability."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product

Jagwire lists these details:

Stainless steel machined braking surface resists corrosion and is tuned to reduce braking noise

Aluminum spider helps keep weight to a minimum

Compatible with all popular disc brake pad compounds (organic/resin, metallic, and semi-metallic)

Available to fit on ISO 6-bolt or Center Lock hubs, Jagwire offers options for nearly any disc brake bike

6-bolt rotors include T25 mounting hardware

NOTE: LR2 rotors are NOT compatible with brakes with pads that extend below the caliper body. Examples include Avid BB7, Avid Juicy, Hayes HFX, and Hayes MX1

Rate the product for quality:
 
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10
Rate the product for value:
 
4/10

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Very well: good, quiet stopping.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Solidly built, quiet in operation.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Pretty expensive for a fairly standard rotor.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

RRP for Shimano's Dura-Ace rotors is £65 and Shimano rotors with this kind of construction are a fair bit cheaper. About the same as other third party options, eg SwissStop.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Maybe

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Maybe

Use this box to explain your overall score

They're good rotors that are pretty quiet, but it's a fairly hefty price tag for what's a fairly standard two-piece rotor.

Overall rating: 7/10

About the tester

Age: 50  Height: 189cm  Weight: 98kg

I usually ride: whatever I'm testing...  My best bike is: Kinesis Tripster ATR, Merida Scultura, Dward Design fixed

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, commuting, touring, club rides, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed, Mountain Bike Bog Snorkelling, track

Jagwire Pro LR2 Disc Brake Rotor - CenterLock 2024
Jagwire Pro LR2 Disc Brake Rotor - CenterLock
Jagwire 2024
Jagwire
Dave Atkinson

Dave is a founding father of road.cc, having previously worked on Cycling Plus and What Mountain Bike magazines back in the day. He also writes about e-bikes for our sister publication ebiketips. He's won three mountain bike bog snorkelling World Championships, and races at the back of the third cats.

Latest Comments

 