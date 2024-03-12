The Pro LR2 uses a two-part construction with the steel braking surface of the rotor riveted onto an aluminium carrier. Jagwire says that this helps to keep weight to a minimum, but it will also help with dissipating heat from braking.
The rotors cope with heat pretty well; there are plenty of steep descents round here where dragging one brake can induce a bit of fade and that's certainly the case with these rotors, but not noticeably worse than the outgoing Shimano Ice-Tech rotors, and certainly not ever a worry outside of times I was deliberately trying to make it happen. They seem to resist warping pretty well, too.
Weight-wise they're light but not the lightest: our rotors tipped the scales at 138g per end, almost exactly the manufacturer's given weight (137g). For comparison, Shimano's Ultegra-level CL800 rotor is 114g in a 160mm; because there's a layer of lighter aluminium alloy in the braking part of the rotor itself, there's less heavier steel overall. Did I notice the extra few grams over the Ice-Tech rotors I took off? No, of course not.
Performance is good: the 'quiet, consistent stopping power' that Jagwire promises has been much in evidence. They're less noisy than the well-used Shimano rotors they replaced; you get a bit of chatter on light braking and when they're wet they squeak a bit, but they've been as well-behaved as any rotor I've tried in the very wet conditions we've had recently.
Make and model: Jagwire Pro LR2 Disc Brake Rotor - Centerlock
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it?
Jagwire says: "Jagwire's Pro LR2 rotors are made to improve the performance of any disc brake-equipped bike. Utilizing a 2-piece construction design, the LR2 rotors have a stainless steel braking surface to provide quiet, consistent stopping power. The lightweight aluminum inner spider features an integrated concentric ring and reinforced rivet joints to resist warping and improve durability."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product
Jagwire lists these details:
Stainless steel machined braking surface resists corrosion and is tuned to reduce braking noise
Aluminum spider helps keep weight to a minimum
Compatible with all popular disc brake pad compounds (organic/resin, metallic, and semi-metallic)
Available to fit on ISO 6-bolt or Center Lock hubs, Jagwire offers options for nearly any disc brake bike
6-bolt rotors include T25 mounting hardware
NOTE: LR2 rotors are NOT compatible with brakes with pads that extend below the caliper body. Examples include Avid BB7, Avid Juicy, Hayes HFX, and Hayes MX1
Rate the product for quality:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for value:
4/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Very well: good, quiet stopping.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Solidly built, quiet in operation.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Pretty expensive for a fairly standard rotor.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
RRP for Shimano's Dura-Ace rotors is £65 and Shimano rotors with this kind of construction are a fair bit cheaper. About the same as other third party options, eg SwissStop.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Maybe
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Maybe
Use this box to explain your overall score
They're good rotors that are pretty quiet, but it's a fairly hefty price tag for what's a fairly standard two-piece rotor.
Age: 50 Height: 189cm Weight: 98kg
I usually ride: whatever I'm testing... My best bike is: Kinesis Tripster ATR, Merida Scultura, Dward Design fixed
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, commuting, touring, club rides, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed, Mountain Bike Bog Snorkelling, track
They might run into each other again.
You have got to let us know how that goes!
It's more likely that they will cut the number of options for each bike - groupset/spec level, colours, maybe even sizes. And as the article states...
Indeed, but the word accident has fallen out of favour, in the traffic incident world......
Lots of similarities between this article about ski helmets and cycle helmets. ...
UK motorists could be banned from parking on pavements...
...yes, and the key to that is getting past "but I'm not cycling, because nobody else does and because it's inconvenient / unpleasant / too...
So every police officer is corrupt, most are racist etc. Do you actually believe this? ...
Ah, I see. Would something like this work: https://www.sjscycles.co.uk/mudguards/whisky-mudguard-mounts-black-per-p......
TBF such things are found in cycle facilities in NL also. (They have some particular historic issues - petrol scooters - although they're...