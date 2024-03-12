Jagwire Pro LR2 Disc Brake Rotor - CenterLock

Jagwire's Pro LR2 rotors are a solid replacement for worn rotors and they're effective and quiet in operation. They look nice too.

The Pro LR2 uses a two-part construction with the steel braking surface of the rotor riveted onto an aluminium carrier. Jagwire says that this helps to keep weight to a minimum, but it will also help with dissipating heat from braking.

The rotors cope with heat pretty well; there are plenty of steep descents round here where dragging one brake can induce a bit of fade and that's certainly the case with these rotors, but not noticeably worse than the outgoing Shimano Ice-Tech rotors, and certainly not ever a worry outside of times I was deliberately trying to make it happen. They seem to resist warping pretty well, too.

Weight-wise they're light but not the lightest: our rotors tipped the scales at 138g per end, almost exactly the manufacturer's given weight (137g). For comparison, Shimano's Ultegra-level CL800 rotor is 114g in a 160mm; because there's a layer of lighter aluminium alloy in the braking part of the rotor itself, there's less heavier steel overall. Did I notice the extra few grams over the Ice-Tech rotors I took off? No, of course not.

Performance is good: the 'quiet, consistent stopping power' that Jagwire promises has been much in evidence. They're less noisy than the well-used Shimano rotors they replaced; you get a bit of chatter on light braking and when they're wet they squeak a bit, but they've been as well-behaved as any rotor I've tried in the very wet conditions we've had recently.

At £60 an end they're not cheap – an extra fiver gets you the excellent Dura-Ace rotors, and there are plenty of less expensive options. But they work well and they look nice, so they're a decent buy. It's worth noting that they don't work with some callipers, including Avid BB7s; check the full list before you buy.

Verdict

Good rotors that are quiet in operation and look nice on a road wheel

