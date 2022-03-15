FSA MegaEvo Road Bottom Bracket

FSA's MegaEvo Road Bottom Bracket has been working hard through the last few winter months and is proving to be durable and resistant to the elements. The bearings came well packed with grease, and everything is running smoothly. There is some tough opposition on price, though.

The MegaEvo bottom bracket allows you to run a crankset with a 30mm axle diameter (Shimano, for instance, uses a 24mm) on a frame designed to work with a BSA threaded shell. I've been using it to test FSA's Powerbox chainset.

> Find your nearest dealer here

> Buy this online here

From what I've found, the MegaEvo is a bit of a fit and forget item. The bearing cups threaded into the frame smoothly and the whole setting up was achieved in a matter of minutes.

The quality of the finished components looks to be good, and the anodised aluminium sleeve is a nice touch over a black plastic one – it's just a shame that you won't see when it is inside the frame.

Behind the dust shields on each cup you'll find a steel bearing; these were well packed with grease, not something that is always seen straight out of the box.

> How to fit a threaded bottom bracket in 9 easy steps

Everything ran smoothly from the off, and while it has only been around three months of testing so far, the weather has been wet for a lot of it, and the roads frequently covered in that liquid salt sludge you find after many a frosty morning.

And everything is still running just as smoothly – and quietly too – with a peek behind the dust shields showing not much in the way of contamination. I will keep you posted if things change quicker than expected as the miles continue to increase.

> Bottom brackets – get the insider info on your bike’s beefiest bearing

Price-wise, the £65.95 RRP is bit more expensive than Easton's BSA68 30mm BB at £59.99. And Rotor's BSA 30 BB was £47, currently £41.99.

Overall, the MegaEvo has been delivering a good performance over the winter months, with very few signs of trouble to come. It's pricier than some on the market, although not by a huge amount.

Verdict

Smooth-running fit-and-forget bottom bracket that stands up well to the elements

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website