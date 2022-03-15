FSA MegaEvo Road Bottom Bracket

FSA's MegaEvo Road Bottom Bracket has been working hard through the last few winter months and is proving to be durable and resistant to the elements. The bearings came well packed with grease, and everything is running smoothly. There is some tough opposition on price, though.
The MegaEvo bottom bracket allows you to run a crankset with a 30mm axle diameter (Shimano, for instance, uses a 24mm) on a frame designed to work with a BSA threaded shell. I've been using it to test FSA's Powerbox chainset.
> Find your nearest dealer here
> Buy this online here
From what I've found, the MegaEvo is a bit of a fit and forget item. The bearing cups threaded into the frame smoothly and the whole setting up was achieved in a matter of minutes.
The quality of the finished components looks to be good, and the anodised aluminium sleeve is a nice touch over a black plastic one – it's just a shame that you won't see when it is inside the frame.
Behind the dust shields on each cup you'll find a steel bearing; these were well packed with grease, not something that is always seen straight out of the box.
> How to fit a threaded bottom bracket in 9 easy steps
Everything ran smoothly from the off, and while it has only been around three months of testing so far, the weather has been wet for a lot of it, and the roads frequently covered in that liquid salt sludge you find after many a frosty morning.
And everything is still running just as smoothly – and quietly too – with a peek behind the dust shields showing not much in the way of contamination. I will keep you posted if things change quicker than expected as the miles continue to increase.
> Bottom brackets – get the insider info on your bike’s beefiest bearing
Price-wise, the £65.95 RRP is bit more expensive than Easton's BSA68 30mm BB at £59.99. And Rotor's BSA 30 BB was £47, currently £41.99.
Overall, the MegaEvo has been delivering a good performance over the winter months, with very few signs of trouble to come. It's pricier than some on the market, although not by a huge amount.
Verdict
Smooth-running fit-and-forget bottom bracket that stands up well to the elements
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: FSA MegaEvo Road Bottom Bracket
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
FSA says, "MegaEvo is a threaded BB that allows a 386Evo crank on a standard frame with BSA shell."
That's what it does, nothing else to add really.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
FSA lists:
Black anodized Alu cups
For road carbon 386Evo crank
Steel bearing
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
7/10
Rate the product for value:
4/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
So far so good in terms of coping with the wet weather.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Smooth running.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Cheaper alternatives available.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's a bit pricier than some, as mentioned in the review.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
Overall, it's a good product with decent performance, though there's some tough competition on price.
Age: 42 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,
What a selfish twat!
it's also worth checking out Torm.cc
https://newsthump.com/2022/03/15/women-advised-to-dress-like-oligarch-ma... I might try this on my bike ! No more close passes !
Thank you
One word. Trustpilot. Or is that two words pretending to be one?
I'm all for improving my skills but personally the closest calls I've had have been:...
The relative rarity of meeting fellow cyclists powers the friendly greeting - if I find myself meeting a sportive it does wear a bit thin, I have...
Next time I cross that bridge I'll be taking he centre of the lane for my own protection.
even where I live on the south coast and commute 10 miles each way I'm always quicker than cars
I take it you would ride with glasses on anyway, either sunglasses or clear lenses, so maybe get a pair that will take a couple of prescription...