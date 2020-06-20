The Evoc CC 6L backpack is a rugged, stable and low-profile pack that's perfect for rides where jersey pockets just aren't enough or you're cycling in civvies. It's light, very strongly built and stays cool on your back impressively well, though it's too small for most commuting needs and, if you want to carry water, the reservoir is extra.

This super-lightweight pack has just the right amount of space for plentiful snacks, a warm layer or waterproof, arm/legwarmers, and tools. The tough, ripstop nylon fabric means it's as happy doing duty on gravel or the mountain bike as on road.

Crucially, it's neither bulky nor uncomfortably hot, and it contours nicely at the shoulders and back for a barely-there type of fit.

The broad shoulder straps have an innovative top attachment – narrow sections of webbing allows easy side-to-side movement, while an articulated plastic 'Brace Link' keeps it comfy. The chest strap has plenty of height adjustment too.

Riders of shorter stature – say, those under 5ft 5in – may find the CC 6L a little too long, but anyone over that should find it unobtrusive, even in a stretched-out riding position.

The thick back-padding and deep channels keep the CC 6L comfy and impressively well cooled, even on energetic rides. And despite all that room for airflow, the bag remains stable and doesn't slide around. The waist belt is removable should you prefer it without.

The zipped pockets are spacious and sturdy, while the mesh inner pocket includes a key holder. The main compartment has the necessary details to hold a two-litre drinks reservoir, too – it's a shame there's none provided, but Evoc is hardly alone in this and you're not limited to buying a proprietary model. Most brands' reservoirs should fit.

Unless you only carry the absolute minimum to work, it’s likely there’s insufficient space to use this as a commuting pack, but it does have plenty of capacity for long on or off-road rides – particularly useful during the summer, when optimal hydration and long distances can be incompatible.

At £64.99, the CC 6L is around the same price as packs such as Deuter's 5L Road One and the 12L Deuter Race X, and it's £25 cheaper than the similarly specced CamelBak Chase bike vest (although the Chase includes a reservoir).

The Evoc CC 6L is light, comfortable and good at letting cool air get to your back, making it ideal for stashing kit you either don't want or can't fit on your frame or in your pockets. A strong, simple construction means it's as at-home on gravel or dirt as road, so it's versatile – though if it came with a reservoir, it would be more versatile still.

Light, comfortable and stable option for securing long-ride supplies

