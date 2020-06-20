Back to REVIEWS
review
Bags

Evoc CC 6L backpack

8
by Lara Dunn
Sat, Jun 20, 2020 19:45
0
£64.99

VERDICT:

8
10
Light, comfortable and stable option for securing long-ride supplies
Lightweight
Stable
Comfortable
Rear panel cools well
No reservoir included
Could be too long for short riders
Weight: 
569g
Contact: 
www.zyrofisher.co.uk

The Evoc CC 6L backpack is a rugged, stable and low-profile pack that's perfect for rides where jersey pockets just aren't enough or you're cycling in civvies. It's light, very strongly built and stays cool on your back impressively well, though it's too small for most commuting needs and, if you want to carry water, the reservoir is extra.

This super-lightweight pack has just the right amount of space for plentiful snacks, a warm layer or waterproof, arm/legwarmers, and tools. The tough, ripstop nylon fabric means it's as happy doing duty on gravel or the mountain bike as on road.

2020 Evoc CC Performance back pack - padding.jpg

Crucially, it's neither bulky nor uncomfortably hot, and it contours nicely at the shoulders and back for a barely-there type of fit.

2020 Evoc CC Performance back pack - hydration pack detail.jpg

The broad shoulder straps have an innovative top attachment – narrow sections of webbing allows easy side-to-side movement, while an articulated plastic 'Brace Link' keeps it comfy. The chest strap has plenty of height adjustment too.

2020 Evoc CC Performance back pack - side.jpg

Riders of shorter stature – say, those under 5ft 5in – may find the CC 6L a little too long, but anyone over that should find it unobtrusive, even in a stretched-out riding position.

> Find your nearest dealer here

The thick back-padding and deep channels keep the CC 6L comfy and impressively well cooled, even on energetic rides. And despite all that room for airflow, the bag remains stable and doesn't slide around. The waist belt is removable should you prefer it without.

2020 Evoc CC Performance back pack - pocket inside.jpg

The zipped pockets are spacious and sturdy, while the mesh inner pocket includes a key holder. The main compartment has the necessary details to hold a two-litre drinks reservoir, too – it's a shame there's none provided, but Evoc is hardly alone in this and you're not limited to buying a proprietary model. Most brands' reservoirs should fit.

2020 Evoc CC Performance back pack - pocket.jpg

Unless you only carry the absolute minimum to work, it’s likely there’s insufficient space to use this as a commuting pack, but it does have plenty of capacity for long on or off-road rides – particularly useful during the summer, when optimal hydration and long distances can be incompatible.

2020 Evoc CC Performance back pack - straps.jpg

At £64.99, the CC 6L is around the same price as packs such as Deuter's 5L Road One and the 12L Deuter Race X, and it's £25 cheaper than the similarly specced CamelBak Chase bike vest (although the Chase includes a reservoir).

> Cycling luggage for beginners: find out the best ways to carry stuff on your bike

The Evoc CC 6L is light, comfortable and good at letting cool air get to your back, making it ideal for stashing kit you either don't want or can't fit on your frame or in your pockets. A strong, simple construction means it's as at-home on gravel or dirt as road, so it's versatile – though if it came with a reservoir, it would be more versatile still.

Verdict

Light, comfortable and stable option for securing long-ride supplies

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website

road.cc test report

Make and model: Evoc CC 6L backpack

Size tested: 6L

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

Evoc says: "A functional, lightweight backpack for performance with perfect fit and maximum ventilation for all those fast bike rides"

Ideal for on or off-road rides.

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Evoc lists these aspects:

6 litre total capacity of storage compartments (not including hydration bladder)

Hydration-bladder compatible (2l)

Air pad ventilated back system

Detachable hip belt

Adjustable chest strap with whistle on buckle

Zipped main compartment with small zipped mesh pocket

Outer zipped sunglasses-friendly pocket

Roomy front zipped pocket

PU coated ripstop fabric

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
9/10

Extremely tough ripstop fabric, with high-quality straps and components.

Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10

Very well designed for a barely-there feel.

Rate the product for durability:
 
9/10

The quality of fabrics and components mean this should last for years.

Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
 
8/10

Very light.

Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
 
8/10

Light, stable and unobtrusive. The straps bend and shape nicely at the shoulders and chest.

Rate the product for value:
 
5/10

On a par with other bags of a similar style, capacity and purpose.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Performs very well for fast-paced rides both on and off-road.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

It's comfortable, stable, cools well and is a really useful size.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Nothing really.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

It's on a par with similar designs from the likes of Deuter, and cheaper than comparable models from some premium brands such as CamelBak. It's around mid-market, though – you can get much cheaper (and larger) packs elsewhere, though not with the same quality and attention to detail.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes, if the friend was fed up with cramming jersey pockets with stuff.

Use this box to explain your overall score

Well designed and well made from good quality components and fabrics, this is a high quality bag that's comfy and convenient for a variety of riding.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 43  Height: 1.65m  Weight: 73kg

I usually ride: Boardman Hybrid Fi  My best bike is: Specialized Ruby Elite

I've been riding for: 10-20 years  I ride: Most days  I would class myself as: Experienced

I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, sportives, general fitness riding, mtb,

Evoc CC 6L backpack 2020
Evoc CC 6L backpack
Evoc 2020
EVOC
hydration pack
Backpack
road pack
Lara Dunn

Lara has been riding bikes for longer than she'd care to admit, and writing about them nearly as long. Since 2009 she has been working as part of the road.cc review team whilst championing women's cycling on the side, most notably via two years as editor of the, sadly now defunct, UK's first and only women's cycling mag, erm, Women's Cycling. 

Believing fervently that cycling will save the world, she wishes that more people would just ride a bike and be pleasant to each other. 

She will ride anything with two wheels, occasionally likes to go fast, definitely likes to go far and is always up for a bit of exploring somewhere new and exciting. 

Latest Comments