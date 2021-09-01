Electra Loft 7i Equipped Step-Over

The Electra Loft 7i Step-Over has a fairly conventional looking diamond frame, but many features you don't see on any typical commuting bike around UK cities. If features a front hub dynamo, a seven-speed Shimano rear hub and those elevated, swept back handlebars for easy city use, but it could really use lower gearing and better brakes if your city is hilly.

This bike is all about comfortable, low-maintenance commuting. The comfort stands out immediately, too; the combination of that plush, sprung seat and the high, swept-back bars mean you can cruise along and observe your surroundings very easily, whether it's in busy town traffic or a towpath leisure ride.

The Loft's full commuting package is completed with a rear rack, metal mudguards, a metal chainguard and LED lights – the front Spanninga Brio is dynamo-powered, while the rear Spanninga Pixeo has its own battery.

The 'Flat Foot Technology' that Trek claims as its own certainly helps when coming to a stop, as it makes it a little easier to put your feet down.

The frame features a rather raked back seat tube, which means that whilst a comfortable distance between seat and pedals can be maintained, the seat ends up a bit nearer the ground than with conventional geometry. In practice the effect, when measured against my similar-sized Tout Terrain touring bike, was small but noticeable.

Although Trek claims this as its own 'technology,' it's far from a new idea. The now discontinued Giant Revive used the same principle to a much greater degree, and today's Tern e-bikes have markedly sloping seat tubes for easy stopping too. Still, it's a most welcome feature for new or nervous riders.

Weight

At 15.9kg on our scales it's a hefty bike; unavoidable given the hub dynamo, hub gearing and the guards and rack. Unless you're going to be lifting it regularly I didn't see this as a big issue; the very upright, very unaerodynamic riding position prioritises comfort over speed anyway, as do the huge seat and handlebars.

This bike is obviously more about enjoying getting there than getting there quickly, but I do feel lower gearing would help a lot there – I tested the bike in a pretty hilly area, and spent most of the time in the lower gears, even on the flat.

The Loft nips along nicely on the flat, and taking corners at speed it feels reassuring – the handling is assured and predictable. The weight mostly comes into play on steep hills, where lower overall gearing would save a bit of out-of-the saddle effort.

Brakes

I feel another big omission is the lack of disk brakes. Where weight doesn't matter so much and low maintenance is clearly a big selling point, why opt for dual pivot brakes over disks?

Hydraulic disks can be found on similarly-priced bikes and mechanical ones on much cheaper bikes – though care is needed with cable ones, as they can be anything from very effective to awful.

A more minor niggle is the battery-operated rear light; why not run it off the lovely, smooth Shimano front dynamo like the front LED?

Again it would only enhance the bike's low-maintenance cred. On the upside, the lighting is more than up to the job of navigating unlit streets.

Other aspects of the low maintenance approach really work, from the ultra dependable seven-speed gearing that can be changed whether you are moving or standing still, the trouser-saving chain guard and the everything-saving kickstand.

If you aren't fussed about weight at all, the £875 price tag could be a sticking point. Dutch firm Gazelle does the 17kg Esprit T3 with three hub gears, hub roller brakes and integrated front lighting for £498.99, for instance.

If you don't mind going nearer to 18kg, the Van Dyke Wave from recognised Austrian brand Ortler is £439.99.

Overall

This is a well-made town bike that saves a kilogram or two over cheaper competition, and comes fully equipped for easy, low-maintenance use. If your home town is relatively flat it's a great option – if not, the rather tall gearing and merely adequate brakes may disappoint given the price.

Verdict

Super comfortable and practical town bike for relatively short trips, but disc brakes and lower gearing would make more sense

