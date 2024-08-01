Ekoi Gel Memory Bib Shorts Black

The Ekoi Gel Memory Bib Shorts are comfortable on the bike and feel made to last, but not everyone will find the gel pad very supportive. The panel shaping is very effective but the resulting looks won't be for everyone either, and they size up quite small and tight. Given the very high price, all this is disappointing.

While many cynical, rude people are saying that RRPs like these are a lie to make the real price look cheap, I personally distance myself from such ruffians, and point instead to this company's long-running commitment to heavy discounts. At the time of writing, for instance, these were a massive 60% off, as were a lot of the other shorts Ekoi does. And in fact, all its other clothing was hugely reduced too, including the 'New Range 2024' section.

While we always compare RRPs as that's the only way to keep things fair, such significant discounts mean that in reality these shorts are more likely to cost you less than £90. Should this discount somehow continue long term, that might affect how you see them overall.

Not that I saw them entirely positively anyway, regardless of price. I'll start with a positive though, and that's the panel layout; the broad, stretchy triangle at the front definitely helps with comfort, as these are not nearly as constricting as their tight fit suggests.

In my recommended size large, these shorts are a noticeable squeeze, while the broad bib straps are on the shorter side and heavily sprung for a significant upward pull. In the bumf Ekoi says the straps are 'firm, yet adjustable', but that must be a translation error – they're sewn on at either end with no means of adjustment. Which just leaves 'firm.'

The panel shaping, however, allows more room and comfort around a gentleman's, erm, leisure areas, than a more traditional construction does with the same sizing. You still may want to consider sizing up, though.

To be fair, I'm on the height limit on Ekoi's size guide, and also have a relatively long torso and short legs, so sizing up would not be unreasonable – and there are XL and XXL options. The range also goes down to XS in the other direction, where it presumably fits garden gnomes.

The seams are overlocked and unobtrusive, and look and feel strong. However, they're not especially neat in the 'premium' way the full price implies, and neither are the 'raw cut' ones on the silicone-backed elastic that ends the legs. Again, they're just fine, but lack that laser precision you might expect at £200+.

The 'superhero pants' look created by the single front panel and its heavily textured fabric isn't going to be universally appealing, and I for one felt self-conscious when not on the bike. But each to their own. The fabric does at least breathe well, as does the small amount of mesh in the mid-back, which also features small pockets.

You can play around with sizing and may even actively like the looks, but there's still another (subjective) hurdle to clear – the pad.

The 'eight-hour memory injection gel pad' here didn't work that well for me, providing less cushioning and long-ride support than a regular foam one of the same thickness. It's okay for shorter rides though (60-90 minutes), even rough off-road ones, and there's certainly no chafing or movement from any part of these bib shorts.

Value

At the supposed price of £224.20, these are poor value: the sizing, looks and pad are simply not going to work for everyone, and the construction – while perfectly good – lacks that high-precision premium feeling.

And they're up against the likes of the Assos Equipe RS Schtradivari Bib Shorts S11s at £215, which earned a 'road.cc recommends' badge, and the £240 Pas Normal Studios Escapism Bibs, which are similarly luxurious. If somewhat distressingly brown.

At the current (and very likely future) 60% off, however, they're a better deal, though they're still up against some very good competition with less divisive looks and pads.

For instance, the RedWhite Apparel The Bib Mens recently impressed our tester Stu with a good supportive chamois, a secure fit and the two different leg length options. They're £114.

Our best bib shorts buyer's guide covers our favourites from just £30 to a wallet-worrying £300.

Overall

These have a premium price but don't feel premium, feature a special gel pad that might not work as well for you as a regular foam one, and use a panel layout that's effective and odd-looking in equal measure. If they tick all your boxes you get them at half price, you'll be happy enough, but Ekoi's biggest problem is this: there's a multitude of great shorts with far fewer potential issues to choose from first.

Verdict

Reasonably good shorts if the sizing, looks and thin-feeling pad work for you, and if they're less than half price...