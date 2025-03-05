Connex 12WAX bike chain

The Connex 12WAX chain is, as its name suggests, a waxed 12-speed design from the renowned German manufacturer, promising improved performance, reduced wear, and a cleaner drivetrain. While it delivers on some fronts, and matches a Shimano chain for shift quality, the factory-applied wax fell short of expectations, particularly longevity, compared with other hot wax products.

Wax-based drivetrain lubricants are becoming increasingly popular, promising benefits such as enhanced drivetrain efficiency, improved longevity, and a cleaner overall system – wax doesn't attract dirt like traditional chain oils, making it an appealing choice for many.

The Connex 12WAX is a nickel-plated steel chain, and is compatible with Shimano and Campagnolo 12-speed groupsets, as well as SRAM 12-speed off-road setups; it isn't suitable for SRAM's Flattop 12-speed road or T-Type drivetrains. Connex quotes the chain strength/pressure of the 12WAX as 2000 N, but with no other major manufacturers quoting similar statistics, it isn't possible to compare directly. The figure is the same as other chains within the Connex 12-speed range, including the 12SE, which has stainless steel links.

The 12WAX is available in two lengths – 118 links and 126 links – with claimed weights of 268g and 285g respectively. The 118-link version tested here weighed 267g, matching its claim, and once shortened it was 240g, with the identical-length Shimano 12-speed 9100 chain that it replaced weighing 229g.

Quick-link

Each chain comes with a quick-release Connex Link, which requires no tools and is reusable, making it ideal if you're using hot wax lubrication systems.

Shortening the chain follows the usual process, and the Connex Link stands out as being truly quick. It can be opened and closed with a simple turn to a vertical angle, eliminating the need for tools or excessive force. No limit on reuse is particularly advantageous for those who frequently reapply hot wax.

No prep

One big advantage with the 12WAX chain being waxed is not needing to remove the manufacturer's standard grease, which is typically thick and can require a deep clean with a strong degreaser.

> How to clean your bike chain: a good way, a better way and the ultimate way to save watts and money

Based on the movement in the links when new, the dried wax is already broken in, which means the chain can be fitted and ridden straight away.

Performance

While there was no slipping in the gears – used with a Shimano 9100 cassette and Rotor chainrings – it was noisy for the first 10km or so. After this, chain shifting was slick, and I couldn't detect any deterioration in performance against the Shimano 9100 chain it replaced.

The first ride was 94km on dry roads, followed by a 115km ride in dry weather but on damp roads. Halfway through this second ride, the chain started to get noisy again, and by the end of the ride it was clear that the wax was no longer providing effective lubrication, with noise from the dry chain. The chain was also dirty for a waxed chain, with a black covering on much of the outer metal links.

2025 Connex 12WAX Chain - Initial Wax Post Ride 1.jpg (credit: road.cc)

Although it was used in some light rain at the start of testing, the longevity of the initial treatment is still less than I expected – and less than I usually see when using either of my preferred hot wax options, Molten Speed Wax or Silca Secret Chain Wax.

2025 Connex 12WAX Chain - Initial Wax Post Ride.jpg (credit: road.cc)

Cleaning the chain and removing the black residue was relatively straightforward. Immersing the chain in water hot enough to melt the wax proved the easiest method for completely stripping it. Once cleaned, the chain was tested with two different hot wax lubricants – Finish Line Halo and Optimize Graphite Hot Wax – both of which resulted in a cleaner chain, regardless of weather conditions.

2025 Connex 12WAX Chain - Rewaxed post ride.jpg (credit: road.cc)

Connex is known for producing robust chains and is often a go-to for anyone who has had issues with chain breakages. While I can't give you any scientific figures for its strength, I can say it's been absolutely fine for over 1,000km of riding.

And the Connex Link quick-link is truly that. And despite my initial worries about it being too easy, I think it's just that I am so used to using chain master-link pliers to remove and close a link that the action of simply changing the angle seems too easy. With over 1,000km of use and six re-wax treatments, the link has remained the same, and I've had no issues while riding.

Value

At £89.99, the Connex 12WAX costs considerably more than a Shimano 9100 12-speed chain at £59.99, which is regarded by many to be the best of the main groupset brands, offering quiet and good shifting performance. But if you want to use hot wax as a lubricant, the 9100 – in fact all other Shimano, SRAM and Campagnolo chains – will need to be deep cleaned before a wax treatment is applied (unless bought pre-waxed from a third party), a process that adds time as well as money.

It's also more expensive than some alternatives from KMC, the only other chain manufacturer currently producing waxed chains as far as I know – its X12 Pre-waxed Chain is £42.99. But as I mentioned above, there are third-party companies that will wax factory chains, at varying prices. British company In a Spin Cycles, for example, offers a Shimano 9100 degreased and treated with Molten Speed Wax for £64.99, while Silca's waxed Shimano 9100 chain is £125 and Ceramicspeed's UFO Factory Optimized Shimano 12-speed chain is £159.99, so the Connex is pretty good value in comparison with those.

Conclusion

Overall, the Connex 12WAX chain offers solid shifting performance and a convenient waxed setup, but the factory wax falls short on longevity and cleanliness.

While it simplifies the hot wax application, and includes a truly reusable quick link, the higher price over an unwaxed chain makes it a niche option best suited to those who are looking for a strong chain and who value convenience over cost-effectiveness. If you prioritise longevity and performance, re-waxing with premium hot wax is essential for this chain to reach its full potential.

Verdict

Good shifting performance, but below-average longevity from the factory wax