The Assos Apparel Pocket fits nicely in your bottle cage, offering handy storage for those things you don't want in your pockets. It's waterproof, neat and easy to use – if neither the cheapest or most efficient way to go.
In the UK where it can rain at any given moment, it's often a good idea to carry an emergency layer with you. But if you're like me and aren't a fan of overloading your jersey pockets, then the Assos Apparel Pocket sounds quite appealing.
The old-school version of this would be putting tools and bits and bobs in an old water bottle, but then they can rattle around, plus there isn't room for clothing. The advantage of the Apparel Pocket is that it's longer – 27cm – so there's that extra bit of space for a rain jacket, gloves or arm warmers.
The case is semi-rigid, with enough give to fit easily into most cages without rattling. I fitted it in both standard alloy and carbon bottle cages, and it sat securely in both.
The zip is taped all the way around and I didn't have any issues with water getting in; it keeps your 'apparel' (think clothes, but expensive) dry.
The pocket opens clamshell style, which gives easy access. Inside you'll find one large compartment for things like a rain jacket, gilet or leg warmers, and on the other side two pockets for smaller accessories such as tyre levers, pumps or emergency snacks.
I managed to fit in a jacket, tyre levers and an inner tube, and they stayed secure and didn't rattle around. A particularly packable jacket/gilet would freed up space for other things too.
I like that it frees up space in my jersey pockets for shorter rides, though it does of course rely on you not wanting a second bottle. If that's not going to work for you on longer rides, a bar, frame or saddle bag will do the same job without using up that valuable space.
Value
An old water bottle would be fully waterproof (and practically free), but you'd struggle to fit any extra clothing into it!
At £35, this is in the same ballpark as many small strap-on packs, and there are similarly-constructed cage-mounted things at much the same price too. For instance the Lezyne Flow Tool Caddy Pro is a similar size and almost the same price at £29, though it's water resistant rather than properly waterproof.
You could go for what's little more than a plastic bottle, though, save cash and deal with any rattling as you see fit. The Vel Storage Can comes in a 700ml size for £7, is waterproof and gets the job done with a screw top – it's basically a bottle with no spout.
Cheaper still, the Decathlon Cycling 600ml Tool Box Bottle is the same sort of thing, waterproof and only £4.99. It's not massive but would take a packable jacket and few small bits.
Alternatively, something like the 2.2L Zefal Adventure Frame Bag will give you water-resistant storage space without reducing the number of bottles you can carry. It's £29.99.
Overall
This is fully waterproof for keeping spare clothes (and tools) dry, looks quite stylish on the bike and holds those extra bits and bobs securely. It's not the cheapest way of carrying stuff, but it's convenient and works well.
Verdict
Neat and stylish waterproof storage, but there are cheaper ways to achieve the same result
Make and model: Assos Apparel Pocket
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Assos says, "A 27cm (10.5in) protective case shaped to securely click in a bottle cage to provide a dry storage solution for warmers, gloves, shells or other essential emergency layers."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
- two pockets on one side to house smaller accessories and one large compartment on the facing side
- waterproof
- zipped access
- fits most bottle cages
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Nicely made with a taped zip all the way around.
Rate the product for performance:
7/10
Fits securely in most bottle cages and is a good size.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
7/10
Rate the product for value:
5/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Securely fits into a bottle cage and kept my rain jacket and tools dry.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Looks sleek and doesn't rattle.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Plastic, bottle-style tool carriers do much the same job for far less.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's priced fairly against bags of a similar size, which seems reasonable given its similar construction and use. It's much more expensive than cage-mounted cargo carriers that are essentially plastic bottles – but then that seems fair as well.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Maybe
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Maybe
Use this box to explain your overall score
It's waterproof, fits well in bottle cages and is handy for storing extra bits and bobs – though using it means you lose a water bottle spot, something you could avoid with a similarly-priced bag.
Age: 23 Height: 175 Weight: 64
I usually ride: specialised tarmac sl6 My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, commuting, club rides, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed, mtb,
