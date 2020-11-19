Altura Nightvision Storm Women’s Waterproof Jacket

Altura's Nightvision Storm Women's Waterproof Jacket is a great addition to a regular commuter's wardrobe. It offers good protection against the wind and rain without causing excessive overheating, and the reflective detailing and storage options are well thought out, practical and functional.

The Nightvision Storm is a new addition to Altura's urban commuter range. It's a home-to-workplace practical bit of kit that performs well and looks good both on and off the bike. I've used it for commuting, shopping trips, general errands and meeting up with friends. I've struggled to fault it from this perspective, both on and off the bike.

The jacket is a relaxed fit, gently shaped for the female form. Following Altura's sizing guide I opted for a size 10 which fits perfectly: plenty of breathing room inside, without making me look like a sack of spuds. I can happily fit plenty of layers under it without feeling like it's starting to be overstretched on the bike.

Sleeve length is generous – even leant over on a road bike, they don't come up short – and Velcro adjusters allow you to secure the cuffs over a glove, keeping draughts at bay.

The neck line is very high and has a toggle at the rear to tighten it if necessary. I have rarely zipped it right up – the temperatures haven't dipped enough to warrant it – but the few times I have, it has kept the cold air out. My neck wasn't irritated either, as there's a zipper garage to prevent this.

A section of soft, suede-like fabric is just enough to take off the coldness of the waterproof fabric, though I'd hardly call it cosy. There's sufficient room to fit a scarf or neckwarmer under the collar if you like a more cosy feel.

There's decent length in the jacket and a slight dip at the rear to protect your lower back if your mudguards fall a little short.

A toggle-operated cord tightens the lower hem and is easy to access and use – you can adjust it from the underside of the jacket or from inside the pocket.

Waterproofing

Altura claims a 10k waterproof rating on the Nightvision, which is lower than the higher priced Typhoon (there's a review of the women's version coming – Shaun tested the men's recently), Tornado and Hurricane, which are all 15k, but I was still impressed by its performance in persistent rain.

For rides of up to 45 minutes it kept out every drop, and continued to do so when I pulled it on a short while later to ride again. It's a pretty thin fabric and I could shake off the worst of the rain when I took it off, which certainly helps with continued performance.

Breathability

Breathability is surprisingly good, too. While I'm not setting any records when I commute/knock about town, I'm not averse to pressing on if I'm running late or if I'm wanting to generate some heat. I never once felt like I was overheating in the Nightvision. The compromise is that it doesn't offer much protection from biting temperatures. However, as I said, there's room under the jacket for layers – you're going to need them as the temperatures drop.

Overheating might be more of an issue if you're using the jacket in milder temperatures. In this case, it's good to know that there are vents at the rear and zipped ones under the arms, all of which are great for encouraging airflow if you are starting to feel sweaty. Naturally, unzipping at the front helps too, though the jacket is prone to 'blowing' up because of its relaxed fit. A substantial zip guard protects clothing underneath, and goes some way to keeping out draughts too.

Pockets

Altura has incorporated plenty of zipped storage options. At the front, there are two roomy hand pockets and one rather small chest pocket.

The best one is at the rear. Not only is it big, but the lateral zip (okay, maybe not so great if you are left-handed) is unbelievably easy to open and access. Just remember to zip it up or you risk losing whatever is in there.

All the zips are smooth running and have sizeable toggles attached to lengthy cords, which makes locating, gripping and using them easy, even with gloved hands.

Visibility

The reflective detailing is exceptionally striking under headlights and has been placed well: shoulders, arms and sides... basically, the parts that won't be covered by a rucksack but will be most exposed when you are in a riding position. While it's effective at night, the detailing is not overstated. The jacket certainly doesn't scream cyclist and I've had as much use out of it off the bike as I have on.

If navy is too dark for your liking in daylight hours, Altura offers teal or high-vis yellow, which should certainly get you noticed.

Value

For £79.99, the Nightvision Storm is good value, especially given its versatility. It outperforms Rapha's £80 Commuter Jacket where waterproofing is concerned, and comes in a lot cheaper – and more visible – than Liv's £125 Energize.

For reliable waterproofing on longer rides you can spend significantly more – Findra's Stroma Jacket is £159, Gore's Active Hooded Jacket is £169.99, and the Showers Pass Atlas Jacket is £210.

Conclusion

If you want a quality, functional, reliable commuter jacket, the Nightvision Storm is a great choice: it will protect you from the elements both on and off the bike, without breaking the bank.

Verdict

Very good practical jacket for riding to work (and elsewhere) whatever the weather, at an affordable price

