The Altura Anywhere Drybag is a sturdy, transparent option for storing clothing and kit in a variety of places on the bike. It's not limited to being attached to the bike – it can be used to keep kit separate inside panniers, and makes a good post-ride 'laundry' bag you can throw in the car.

As you would expect from the name, the bag is 100 per cent waterproof. I tested it in some horrific conditions while touring in Wales and it didn't let in a drop. The TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane) material appears rubber-like – it's super-flexible, durable and smooth to the touch, and conforms to kit inside it when tightened in place with straps.

> Find your nearest dealer here

The roll top is robustly made and the clip easy to use with gloved hands. Ensuring all the air is out is a must if you are to make use of the material's flexible quality and want a snug attachment to other bags. An air release valve – like Apidura uses on its Expedition Fork Pack – would be handy.

The bag comes with two Velcro style straps – a long one to secure the trunk of the bag and a short one to secure its base to a cage. The straps have an impressive waterproofing rating, too, to level IPX6; they don't become useless in the rain, nor do they become water-heavy and mud-clogged. Their welded construction means they shouldn't fray either. However, don't get them caught on your kit – they will snag it.

I found myself wanting an extra strap or two when mounting the bag (more on that in a minute). You can buy shorter ones for £4.99, but not longer ones.

I tested the 5 litre bag, which I found perfect for a sleeping bag or a good stash of spare clothing. Food, a stove and cooking utensils would also fit in comfortably.

While it's specifically targeted to be compatible with Altura's Vortex range, it's also adaptable and versatile if you don't have any. With three suggested mounting spots and at least two other 'on bike' possibilities, there are plenty of options for use. Altura's suggestions for placement are on top of its Vortex 2 front rolls, on its Vortex seatpack or with an 'anywhere' cage (used for mounting things to your bike, anywhere.)

> 15 easy ways to carry stuff on your bike

I used it with an Ortlieb handlebar roll and a Topeak saddle bag and had to get a little creative to make it completely secure – Velcro straps are a bikepacker's best friend! I found at least two longer straps necessary. I experienced a little more sway from the saddle bag when the Drybag was attached, but it's possible Altura's own range of bikepacking kit offers more secure attachment.

I found it worked best in the anywhere cage. Here, it's possible to get away with one strap around the bag and one at the base (as is supplied by Altura). You can access contents without removing the bag and will always know which side you need to get into thanks to the bag's semi-translucency. Some might argue that seeing your kit doesn't look as slick as a solid coloured bag, but it's undeniably handy when it comes to fishing out a specific item.

I've also made use of the bag as a seat pack in its own right. While its shape doesn't make it a perfect option, don't dismiss it. Its lightweight, pliable nature means it can fold down and fit into a back pocket, and I've made use of this on several occasions – ridden to collect things, pulled it out on arrival and stuffed it full for the ride home. It's a nice alternative to a rack bag or rucksack.

The reverse of this is also useful – fill it with supplies for the day and off you go. As it empties, you simply roll it down even more, with the option of taking it off completely if it's fully emptied.

It can fit directly on the handlebar too – with an extra shorter Velcro strap...

I've had the bag bungeed to the top of panniers while touring, holding spare waterproofs, gloves and snacks. Since it's foldable/packable itself, you can stuff it anywhere (bar bag, back pocket) if you happen to empty it and don't want to open up panniers to stow it away. If you dabble in both traditional bike touring and bikepacking, the Drybag will seem even more versatile to you.

> Buyer’s Guide: 21 of the best bikepacking bags

It can also be used inside panniers, of course. I always group my kit into dry bags when touring, and the translucent feature is certainly a big winner if you are using it in this manner.

I've also used it as a wet kit bag at the ends of rides. It can get wet and muddy inside if I've been out on the trails, but it wipes clean with a damp cloth really easily.

Value

Value-wise, the drybag isn't the cheapest. It's got a lot going in its favour – inbuilt loop holes, packability, light weight without loss of robustness, translucency – but not everyone will want all of these features, and cheaper alternatives will likely offer one or two of your preferred features.

Ortlieb offers a basic 5L sack with a base loop that looks pretty sturdy for £15.50.

And if you're happy to size down a little and forgo translucency you can get a sturdy Podsac and cage for £24.99.

It is a tenner cheaper than the Apidura option I mentioned earlier, though.

Conclusion

Although I think the Anywhere Drybag could be improved with the inclusion of an air release valve and an extra strap or two, I'd say it's a versatile option for anyone who dabbles in traditional touring as well as bikepacking, or who wants a simple, packable, on-the-bike, kit-carrying solution. It's a little pricey, but at the time of writing there are several outlets offering it for less than the RRP, making it a reasonable investment.

Verdict

Versatile and robust kit storage solution for a variety of situations

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website