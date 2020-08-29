Alpkit Fuel Pod 25

The Fuel Pod 25 from Alpkit is a generously sized bag made to a minimalist, lightweight design with waterproof fabric. With 1.5 litres of storage it's huge and the price is good, although the stitching means it's not totally waterproof and the Fuel Pod's not at its best when part-loaded or fitted to a low-stemmed frame.

The Fuel Pod is made from waterproof laminated nylon, which feels very light and durable, and gets a DWR coating for good measure. The bag as a whole isn't fully waterproof though, due to the stitched-through construction and the (useful) cable access port. Still, it's pretty weather resistant, and the YKK Aquaguard zip presents no weak spots.

The 1.5 litre space is easily enough for a day's worth of provisions, a phone, an external headlight battery and plenty more small items besides. I found it ideal for long rides and bikepacking trips as the go-to bag for 'stuff,' such as all the last minute bits I forgot to pack and endless snacks grabbed along the way.

Its location on the top tube does mean it takes the brunt of any rain, and while it did leak during testing it never got very wet inside. Alpkit suggest keeping anything susceptible to water damage in a dry bag, and they're right to.

At under 100g it's – you should sit down for this – even lighter than claimed, but even the claimed weight would be good. There's a smaller 1L version too (the Fuel Pod 22), which is 2-3cm smaller and presumably lighter still.

Although large, the Fuel Pod is reasonably narrow and, full or not, stays out of the way of even wobbly knees when riding.

It's better full, though, even if it can list a little one way or the other at times – that lightweight fabric can't hold its shape on its own, and the zip only works one-handed when the pack is stuffed. Try the zip with the bag half empty and it all just folds up. It's a two-handed operation then.

Fitting is quick and simple, with two velcro straps for your top tube and one wide strap under the stem. The width adds stability, but does mean you need significant space under your front end. Those with tall head tubes/slammed stems could trim the strap, of course, but it's sewn into the bag – customisation is a one-shot deal...

While there are plenty of top tube bags around, few are as big as the Fuel Pod 25 and it ranks well for value. The 1.5L Restrap Race Top Tube Bag is a similar lightweight design but costs £60, for instance, while the Apidura Expedition Top Tube Pack is fully waterproof but only holds 1L and costs £47.

The Woho X-Touring Top Tube Bag is closer in price at £29.99, and is roughly as water-resistant, but it only holds 0.85L.

Conclusion

The Alpkit Fuel Pod 25 is light, neatly made and highly water resistant. Fitting might be tricky if your stem is slammed, and the floppy fabric means the zip needs two hands when the pack's not stuffed full, but if these issues won't bother you it's a neat and extremely useful little pack.

Verdict

Huge, well made and useful, but only useable one-handed when stuffed full

