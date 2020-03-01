Woho X-Touring Top Tube Bag

Woho has got things pretty much spot on with its X-Touring Top Tube Bag. It's narrow enough to not get in the way of your legs too much, and it's held securely by the two straps. The only quibble I have is the point of the two outer pockets – they aren't that deep and have no way of closing them so it's difficult to see what they can be used for.

The X-Touring Top Tube bag is a lightweight option, but being made from a rip-stop fabric is surprisingly tough, and I really can't see long term durability being an issue.

> Find your nearest dealer here

The fabric is waterproof, although the seams aren't taped and the zip isn't sealed either, so water does get in eventually if it's raining really heavily. I wouldn't say my kit ever got soaked, even on long rides, but you could see that some moisture had broken through the barrier.

Capacity is pretty good at 0.85l and there is plenty of room for essentials. I could get my phone in there along with some snacks, and if you travel light you'd get a tube and a multi-tool in as well.

You can fit the bag to your seatpost, as in the photos here, but I used it up front. Woho has kept the bag narrow at 65mm, which meant I had no issues with my knees hitting it while pedalling in the saddle, although I did catch it occasionally when out of the saddle.

No matter how full the bag is, its two straps keep it very secure, so it doesn't tend to flop from side to side.

A single strap at the rear underside of the bag and another at the front to wrap around the fork steerer spacers was all it took to keep it in place up front, as I used it. You'll need at least 30mm of spacers beneath your stem to get a snug fit, or you can always flip it around and use the bag at the seatpost end – as shown here.

The X-Touring bag has two external pockets, one either side, and while great for being able to grab things on the fly, they aren't very secure. At 90mm long and 50mm deep they won't hold a lot but the biggest thing for me is that they can't be secured, so if the terrain is rough there is no way to stop things being jettisoned out.

That aside, it's a good quality piece of kit. At £29.99 it looks better value than the Apidura Expedition Top Tube Pack at £47, although that one is completely waterproof.

Priced similarly is the Zefal Z Race Frame Bag at £33.99. It's a little smaller but does have compartments inside to stop your kit sliding about.

> Buyer’s Guide: 16 of the best bikepacking bags

On the whole, the Woho bag is a good all-round compromise of quality, storage space and value. The main thing for me is how securely it sits on the top tube – just forget about those extra pockets.

Verdict

Good quality, durable top tube bag that carries a fair amount of kit

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website