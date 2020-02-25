The Genetic STV Road Bar delivers a good balance of stiffness, comfort and weight at a decent price. It also has a compact shape that can be used by less flexible riders.

The STV does pretty much everything a handlebar needs to. Made from 6061 series aluminium alloy, it offers loads of stiffness, something that I wasn't too sure it was going to have, considering how narrow the profile is on the tops. Either side of the 31.8mm diameter clamping area it tapers down to a little over 20mm, which is a lot smaller than most.

It does leave plenty of room for the cable and hose routing, though, which is good as there are no specific grooves to run them through. You can run thicker bar tape too for extra comfort without adding too much to the bulk.

At the hoods the bar profile thickens again and continues down to the drops, so there is plenty of stiffness here for when you are mashing the pedals in anger.

Some bars have a sandpaper effect under the anodising for grip where the gear shifters sit, but the Genetic doesn't have this. The surface is very smooth and I did have a bit of an issue with one of the levers slipping on the first ride, but after a light rub down with a bit of wet and dry paper it was solved.

The drops themselves are pretty shallow at just 120mm and the reach is only 70mm, which makes everything quite compact: perfect for those riders with small hands or who still like to hunker down for the fast sections but maybe aren't the most flexible.

It's available in widths from 36cm to 44cm measured centre to centre, in 2cm increments.

The overall quality and finish are impressive for the money. The anodised coating is robust and hasn't scratched, nor have the graphics.

A weight of 308g (42cm) is none too shabby, and it's 5g lighter than the £52 Ritchey Comp Ergomax. Pretty good for a handlebar that is a penny shy of £30.

It's only a few grams heavier than the very good Easton EA70 AX bar, which costs more than double at £79.99.

On the whole, the STV bar delivers across the board, with a much higher performance than its price point would have you expect.

Verdict

Decent performance and a quality handlebar for an impressive price

