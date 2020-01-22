Specialized Little Big Mouth 21oz Water Bottle

The Little Big Mouth 21oz is Specialized's best-selling bottle apparently, and while it isn't exactly ground-breaking (what is in the hydration world?) there is a lot to like, especially the leak-free poppet top.

Pros: Spout is easy to use and doesn't leak sticky drinks on your frame

Spout is easy to use and doesn't leak sticky drinks on your frame Cons: Doesn't come apart easily to clean

The main thing I hate about carrying drinks on the bike are bottles that dribble, but that isn't an issue here with the Little Big Mouth as it seals completely. Both the screw cap and what Specialized calls the poppet top keep all of the liquid inside until you want it.

That poppet top is soft to the touch and is much nicer to pull up with your teeth than some of the hard plastic ones found on many other bottles. It also allows a decent flow of drink to pass through, although I'm not sure if the bottle has a whole allows a 50 per cent greater flow rate than other bottles on the market, as Specialized claims, in a side by side real world test.

The mouthpiece doesn't come apart for thorough cleaning, which might bother some people. The spout does come up quite high, though, so you can get in and around with a toothbrush for a quick clean up.

Another thing I like is the use of BPA-free plastic, which is made from 100% FDA food-grade materials, and Specialized also says that it is printed with non-solvent-based CPSC-approved ink and materials. This means there is nothing to taint the flavour of plain water or whatever liquid you have inside.

The printed pattern on this bottle is surprisingly robust – I thought it would start looking scratched after a few times of putting it in and out of the cage, but it has all remained intact, though the white body of the bottle has become a little scruffy, with light scratches retaining the dirt.

As well as this design, it's available in a grey/blue/red colourway or translucent with the Specialized logo, and you can also get that setup in black with a white lid.

If this 21oz (approximately 600ml) isn't large enough, there is also the 24oz (around 710ml) Big Mouth version, which costs £8.50.

Even on price the Little Big Mouth stacks up pretty well against the likes of Zefal's Sense Pro 65 bottle that John was impressed with, which costs 49p more, and the Skratch Labs CamelBak Podium, with an rrp of £7.95.

Overall, the Little Big Mouth delivers everything a bottle needs to really well. It's easy to fill up, easy to drink from, and doesn't leak.

Verdict

Leak-free, taint-free bottle that'll stay put in your bottle cage

