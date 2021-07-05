Win over £625 worth of Smith Optics helmets and sunglasses in our three prize giveaway!

This week’s competition is brought to you by Smith Optics via their UK distributor Ultrasport Europe, who are offering a selection of helmets, sunglasses and goodie bags just in time for getting out on your bike in some of that much-needed sunshine we have been promised.

The three great prizes are worth over £625 in total at UK RRPs, and that’s not including the goodie bags that each winner will receive on top of their main prize. Bonus!

Prize A will be the new 2021 Persist helmet and Flywheel sunglasses worth £225, prize B will be a Trace helmet worth £200, and prize C will be a set of Shift Mag Chromopop sunglasses worth £200.

Smith Optics has come a long way since Dr. Bob Smith started selling handmade goggles out of his van in Utah and Colorado in 1965. As highly regarded innovators in the Snow Sports industry, they said they'd never get into the bike helmet market unless they could move the needle. That needle jumped when they launched the Forefront helmet in 2014 with Koroyd technology, and more recently the Trace road helmet with Koroyd and AirEvac™ construction, which prevents your Chromapop lenses from fogging up.

Let take a look in more detail at each of the major prizes that you could win:

Prize A - Persist and Flywheel pack worth £225

This helmet is so new that we’ve only just received our test version, and haven't had a chance to review it on the site yet. I’m sure it won’t be long before you’ll be able to read more about it, but for now, I’ll leave you with Smith Optics' words on their exciting new mid-tier road helmet:

"The Persist was created for the cyclist that is looking for a stylish helmet with a tailor-made fit. The adjustable VaporFit™ system provides a customized fit, while the MIPS® liner adds an increased level of protection. The Persist features 21 optimally placed vents that work with internal air channels to keep you cool and comfortable. The AirEvac™ system efficiently pulls hot air off of your eyewear to prevent fogging. Pass-through channels allow eyewear to be easily stored on the front of the helmet."

Full product details can be found here

And you also win a pair of Flywheel sunglasses!

We haven’t reviewed these sunglasses on road.cc, but Liam has on off.road.cc and was really impressed with them. His summary says it all really: “Very comfortable with excellent field of view with a super clear and robust lens”.

Not a bad verdict there then. You can read his review in full here

Over to Smith Optics to tell us more:

"If you dig retro-inspired shades but still want a modern pair of wear-all-day sunglasses, look no further than the Smith Flywheel. These sleek, raised-brow glasses have colour-boosting ChromaPop™ lenses that bring unmatched clarity to your view. Whether you're trekking through the trees or walking amongst skyscrapers, the two-position nose pads keep your glasses in place no matter where you roam."

Full product details can be found here

Prize B - Trace helmet, worth £200

This is a smart-looking helmet design, and certainly one we would love to try, especially in that cool Hibiscus, Black, and Teal combo. If you win this prize, you’ll be able to choose from the full UK selection of colours in your size.

Let's find out more about it from Smith Optics:

"Long winding descents and race-day lead-outs, the Smith Trace is all about versatility. Road, gravel or bikepacking, this bike helmet pairs complete Koroyd® with MIPS® for protection you can trust if the route gets hairy. And when the day heats up, you'll stay cool thanks to internal air channels with intake and exhaust ports that keep the air flowing. Side channels let you securely stash your sunglasses when you don't need them, and when you do, our AirEvac™ ventilation system prevents them from fogging up."

Full product details can be found here

Prize C - ShiftMag sunglasses, worth £200

Just like the Persist helmet, these ShiftMag sunglasses have only just arrived at road.cc so we haven't had time to get the review done yet. You can check back over the next four weeks to see what we think of them.

Over to Smith Optics for more information:

"Geared for speed. The Shift MAG™ gives cyclists and runners every performance advantage possible, from the superlight frame down to the nose piece. The coolest feature is no doubt the interchangeable lens technology. Snap the magnet on the side for quick, fingerprint-free lens changes. These Smith sunglasses come with one clear lens as well a colour-enhancing ChromaPop™ lens. Flatter than most performance eyewear, the 5-base frames stay put with a two-position nose piece and no-slip temples. They give you a secure feel when you're going your fastest."

Full product details can be found here

