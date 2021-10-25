Win! Magicshine Monteer 8000S headlight with remote control worth £419.99

If you also dabble in gravel and mountain biking, then we've got one of the best lights you can get courtesy of our friends at Magicshine. Up for grabs is the Monteer 8000S light with a remote control worth £419.99, a super bright prize for the darker months ahead of us!

Our muddier colleagues at off.road.cc reviewed the previous version last year (minus the remote) giving it a massive 9/10 score and saying:

"The Magicshine Monteer 8000 Galaxy packs a beasty 8000-lumen beam into a reasonably small and lightweight package. Its battery life is also mighty impressive considering the amount of light it kicks out.

"All this power comes from five Cree LEDs, and is split between the top three – which throw out 4,800 lumens in a 32° spread to flood the trail – and the bottom two, which blast the remaining 3,200 as a spotlight. Those have a tighter 21° spread.

"The Monteer 8000 is a pleasure to use; it’s easy to mount and easy to operate. The sheer amount of light it kicks out it super impressive."

Reviewer Liam Mercer got 5 hours of riding out of the light, impressive for a light this bright. Of the new version, Magicshine say you can get over 2 hours with the very high power modes, and up to a huge 32 hours on flash.

The remote control also sits on your handlebars, making it super easy to switch between modes, and the light is fixed to your bars with a super secure Garmin-style mount. The lowest beam is 400 lumens (still mighty bright and therefore making this light for off-road rides only) and a battery pack is included.

Here are the full specs according to Magicshine:

— 8000 lumens light output for epic night riding adventure (on full beam mode)

— Equipped with high efficiency lens to provide a smooth transition from the spot beam to the flood beam

— Smart heating control system with unique fin shape design, ensure high cooling performance

— High-end rechargeable battery pack of 7.2V 10,000mAh that supports USB-C PD fast charging & discharging

— Multiple modes settings for all-around lighting solutions for various riding environments

— Straight forward operation with one button, memory function for instant mission

— Versatile and secure mounting methods on helmet and bike satisfy different illumination requirement

— Robust and compact design with IPX 5 waterproof to withstand in the most challenging weather

— Easy-to-read battery indicator both on lamp head and battery pack

— Secure Garmin type mount that available for 31.8mm, 35mm handlebars

So there you have it - this is one impressive light, with a really bright beam, ideal for gravel and mountain biking (not for road unfortunately!) with the added feature of a remote control to make adjustments that bit easier.

All you have to do to win is fill in the form below and cross your fingers, and a winner will be announced on 8th November. Best of luck to all!

The entry form is below. Can't see it? Click here