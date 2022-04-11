Win! TWO Birzman Travel Tool Boxes worth £259.99 must be won!

Tired of booking your bike in whenever something needs replacing? Or maybe your workshop just needs a good old upgrade? Enter our latest competition and you could win some seriously high quality tools from Birzman that will make working on your bike a pleasure!

Up for grabs is the Birzman Travel Tool Box, and two of you will each bag one of these quality sets that will be at home in your workshop, or on the road as the name suggests. The 20-piece kit contains pretty much all you need to replace your bike's main components and make simple tweaks, all packaged up neatly inside a heavy-duty PE case with blow-moulded pallets to offer first class protection and organisation.

You've seen all the tools; and now just to make sure you know exactly what you're getting, here is a full list of what's included:

- Torx key set (T10 / T15 / T20 / T25 / T27 / T30 / T40)

- Hex key set (1.5 / 2 / 2.5 / 3 / 4 / 5 / 6 / 8 / 10mm)

- Chain wear indicator (0.5% / 0.75% / 1%)

- Patch repair kit

- Tyre lever set

- Shimano cartridge bottom bracket tool

- Shimano HG cassette (fits Shimano & SRAM)

- Shimano MF freewheel

- Universal crank puller (For ISIS Drive and Octalink crank arms)

Cable cutter

- Hollowtech ll BB Socket (For 16 external notches, ∅44mm, also fits rotor lockrings and Shimano BB tool adaptors TL-FC24 & TL-FC25)

- Socket wrench For 1/2" drive hex bit sockets

- Crank arm installation tool (8-notch Hollowtech® and 16mm internal hex SRAM crank caps)

- Spoke wrench (12 / 13 / 14 / 15G / Shimano 4.3 / 4.4)

- Chain rivet extractor (5-12 speed, 1/8" and 3/32", single speed chains)

- Pedal wrench (15mm)

- Chain whip (7-12 speed)

- Flathead screwdriver (5.5)

- Crosshead screwdriver (#2)

- Combination wrench

So there you have it, these are some seriously high performance tools so you'd be mad to miss out! All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning is to fill out the entry form below with your details, and your name is in the virtual hat. The competition is open to residents of the UK and Eire only... best of luck!