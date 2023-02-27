Support road.cc

Win! Over £3,200 worth of amazing prizes from Pacenti Cycle Design and Saint Piran, including some stunning carbon wheels!Pacenti Saint Piran Competition - Feb23 - 1.jpg

Win! Over £3,200 worth of amazing prizes from Pacenti Cycle Design and Saint Piran, including some stunning carbon wheels!

There will be a whopping lucky 20 winners in our latest mega comp, with the grand prize winner bagging some carbon race wheels! Plus there's pro team kit, Schwalbe tyres and more to give away for our runners-up...
by roadcc staff
Mon, Feb 27, 2023 12:00
0

Thanks to the folks at Pacenti and the Saint Piran Pro Cycling Team, The latest road.cc mega competition has one of our biggest prize pots of recent times. That's right, there is a whopping £3,247 worth of prizes being given away in total, with our grand prize winner bagging some excellent Pacenti Pico carbon wheels and Schwalbe tyres worth £1,479.98... and if you miss out on that, there are 19 – yep, 19 – more prizes to be won!

Your chances of winning something have never been greater in a road.cc competition, so there is very little stopping you from heading straight on down to the entry form, right? Even so, if you want to find out a little bit more about what you could win first, here's some info on all the fantastic prizes we're giving away first...

1st prize: Pacenti Picco carbon wheelset with Schwalbe Pro One tyres (RRP £1,479.98)

Pacenti Saint Piran Competition - Feb23 - 2.jpg

Our top prize winner can look forward to a summer of fast riding, just like the Saint Piran Pro Cycling Team riders that rely on these great carbon wheels.

At 46mm deep, the Picco wheelset is ideal for varying conditions where you need speed, but also plenty of control in crosswinds. The wheels are tubeless-ready and the internal width is 24mm, so you'll need a minimum tyre width of 28mm... and if you don't have any, luckily Pacenti are throwing in some top quality 28mm Schwalbe Pro One road tyres too! 

It's also good to know there is no rider weight limit on the Picco wheels, and they come with a lifetime warranty. 

2nd-4th prizes: Saint Piran Pro Cycling Team jersey and bib shorts (RRP £280)

Pacenti Saint Piran Competition - Feb23 - 3.jpg

Our first of the runner-up prizes will see the winners kitted out in £280 worth of top quality Saint Piran team kit! The Epic jersey has perforated side panels, gradual compression on the sleeves, integrated arm grippers and there are three good-sized pockets. 

The Epic bibs also have top quality construction, with gradual compression, minimal seam construction and mesh bibs for breathability. Wide, integrated leg grippers should also give a seamless, flattering fit. 

Both the jersey and bibs also come in women's sizes, and all the kit is made by the renowned cycling apparel manufacturer Bioracer. 

5th-9th prizes: Pair of Schwalbe Pro One 28mm road cycling tyres (RRP £136.98)

Pacenti Saint Piran Competition - Feb23 - 4.jpg

These tyres probably need no introduction (read our review if you need convincing), but if they do, then know that Schwalbe Pro One tyres are some of the best there is when it comes to fast yet dependable all-round road tyres. The puncture resistance is impressive considering the low rolling resistance, they last hundreds of miles and they could be yours if you win one of prizes 5-9 in this competition.  

10th-14th prizes: Saint Piran Pro Cycling Team coffee cup and water bottle set (RRP £29.99); 15th-20th prizes: Saint Piran Pro Cycling Team t-shirt (RRP £18) 

Pacenti Saint Piran Competition - Feb23 - 5.jpg

Last but not least, you could still come away with bottles, flasks or a t-shirt if you miss out on the top 10. Prizes 10-15 will be the temperature-regulated bottle and flask, and winners of prizes 16-20 will bag themselves a fashion fit Saint Piran t-shirt in a size of their choice. 

As always, all you have to do to be in with a chance of winning is to fill out the entry form below. With 20 prizes up for grabs your chances have never been greater in a road.cc comp, and someone has to win that shiny new wheelset that would complement any road bike perfectly!

We're closing for entries at noon on Monday 13th March 2023, after which winners will be selected at random and contacted to arrange delivery of their prizes. Entries are open to anyone worldwide. Very best of luck to all, keep your fingers and toes crossed!

