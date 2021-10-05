We're hiring! Head of video production at road.cc, off.road.cc and eBikeTips

Are you a talented videographer, editor or producer who loves cycling? We want to hear from you, as we're looking for a new Video Lead to work across all the F-at Digital sites and YouTube channels!

We're looking for someone capable and organised to take on the role, who will lead video production across road.cc, off.road.cc and eBikeTips. You will be in charge of the process of creating video and responsible for the output of our YouTube channels as we look to grow our subscriber base.

The role

To facilitate the growth of our video presence on YouTube and on the websites by creating engaging and relevant content for our audiences.

To head up the day-to-day running of the video funnel, making sure that we’re shooting, editing and publishing to schedule. You will be hands-on where necessary as part of a small team.

To work with the editorial and commercial teams to set the video strategy, and to implement that strategy.

To keep abreast of the YouTube analytics to identify strong and weak points in the output and adjust the strategy accordingly.

To report regularly on the video output to the management team.

To ensure that any content published is of the required standard and to take appropriate action if it isn’t.

To work with the editorial teams to schedule in scripting and presenting time for editorial content involving team members.

To work with the commercial team to identify possible pitch ideas.

To manage and recruit a base of freelance writers, presenters, videographers and editors to script and produce video content.

To keep abreast of new trends within video that will be relevant to our current users and help us to attract new ones.

Qualifications and experience

You will be:

An experienced videographer and/or editor

Fluent in Adobe Premiere Pro/After Effects/Audition

Highly organised and used to working with a remote team

A good communicator

Experienced in using and interpreting YouTube analytics and other analytical tools for video.

Well versed in the fundamentals of SEO.

Alive to digital media trends and potential emerging platforms and channels.

Commercially minded, with an openness to new commercial possibilities.

A cyclist, or interested in cycling. That’s what the videos will be about, after all!

Working hours

Flexible

Available between 9:00am-5:30pm on weekdays for communications with editorial, publishing and commercial teams.

Some weekend/evening work - may be required for travel and to meet deadlines

Time in lieu to be recorded and taken within the following month

Location

F-at Digital is based in Bath, and while this role doesn’t necessarily require you to be based there much of the video shooting is currently local to the office. You’ll be available at the office for a mutually agreed number of days per month – those days can be flexible and will include meetings with the editorial, publishing and commercial teams.

Benefits

Holiday entitlement: 20 days per annum + bank holidays.

Sick pay scheme: 10 days paid sick leave.

A desk and computer (if you need one) will be provided.

Bike loan scheme

How to apply

To apply for the role, email Dave Atkinson at dave [at] f-at.co.uk and recruitment [at] f-at.co.uk with:

Your CV and a covering letter

Your salary expectations

A showreel showcasing your skills

Applications for the role will close on Friday 22nd October.

We're looking forward to hearing from you - best of luck to all our applicants!

Photo: frimufilms, www.freepik.com