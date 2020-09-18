Support road.cc

We’re hiring! A new road.cc live blog editor

We've got a key role to fill, if you think you can fill it we want to hear from you...
by Tony Farrelly
Fri, Sep 18, 2020 08:15
4

Love cycling? Like cyclists? Got a background in news reporting (ideally) and want to work at road.cc? This could be the job for you then. An upcoming internal promotion means we’re going to have a Jack Sexty sized hole on the live blog in the near future and we need to fill it. 

So, if your interest has been piqued, here’s what it all about…

Live blog editor

road.cc is looking for a new editor for our daily Live blog.This is a very exciting, fast moving role. The ideal candidate could well be a news journalist or social media editor looking for the next step up – the live blog editor is essentially editing a busy micro-site within road.cc. It's ideal training for being the overall editor of a website, as road.cc’s new editor can confirm.

The Live blog is a key part of road.cc’s weekday output, and the live blog editor has a pivotal role to play in driving traffic. The ideal candidate needs to be dynamic, motivated, highly creative and have a good sense of humour – humour is a big part of the blog’s tone of voice. She or he will be adept at finding blog-worthy material from social media, news feeds, or search and having ideas for blog material and interesting treatments of it. The Live blog editor will work with the news editor and editor to shape the day’s news agenda for the site – looking to see what is driving engagement and traffic. Familiarity with the culture of cycling is a must for this role – that doesn’t mean you need to know who came 45th in the 2006 Tour de France, but does mean you cycle regularly either as a commuter, for sport, exercise or pleasure (or all of those and more) and are used to how cyclists interact with each on social media and the web generally, and what interests them – a very broad range of subjects. Basically you need to have that little label inside your head that reads ‘cyclist’. 

Key tasks

  • Sourcing and writing material for the blog
  • Posting update notifications on our social media channels
  • Engaging with the audience
  • Flagging up other content from around the site on the blog
  • Liaising with the news team, editor, tech team

What’s on offer

  • Working with a multi-award winning team on a multi-award winning website
  • Competitive salary
  • Plenty of opportunities for career progression
  • We are based in Bath, you don’t have to be

The ideal candidate will be…

  • A cyclist (you don’t need to be a racer or epic adventurist – you just need to ride your bike regularly and love it)
  • Have a sharp news sense and eye for the interesting or unusual
  • Be a creative, dynamic and engaging writer
  • A social media natural
  • A cycling journalist already (well, we said ‘ideal’)
  • Organised
  • Up for it

The ideal candidate will have…

  • Journalistic experience or qualification – ideally in news
  • Good communication skills – you’ll need to communicate well with the rest of the team, your readers, PR and marketing people, industry insiders and more
  • An unending supply of good humour (see above)
  • Inner calm

If this sounds like you send a covering email along with your CV to 
recruitment [at] f-at.co.uk

Tony Farrelly

