Two appear in court charged with death of Hartlepool cyclist

Two people have appeared in court charged with causing the death by dangerous driving of a Hartlepool cyclist last year.

Graham Pattison, aged 49, sustained fatal injuries following a collision between a Ford Fiesta and Audi TT on 24 July last year, reports Gazette Live.

He was taken to James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough, but medical staff were unable to save him.

The fatal crash happened as Mr Pattison was cycling along the A689 between Wynyard and Sedgefield.

The two cars had both been seen exiting the A1 shortly beforehand, according to a Cleveland Police appeal at the time.

Both David Ferry, aged 46, and Paige Robinson, aged 23 denied the charge of causing death by dangerous driving when they appeared at Teeside Crown Court today.

Their trial, expected to last five days, has been scheduled to start on 25 July next year, with an interim hearing due to take place on 13 December.

Nick Dry, prosecuting, said that the Crown intends to call a number of witnesses and today’s hearing was told that it believes a “suggestion of competitive driving” may have led to the fatal crash.

Ferry, from Redcar, and Robinson, from Billingham, have both been released on bail.

Following Mr Pattison’s death, his family released a statement via police in which they said: “Graham was a dearly loved husband, father and son.

“We are in shock at his loss and our lives will never be the same without him.”

