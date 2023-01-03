Support road.cc

news
Crime & Legal
Trial of two men accused of robbing Mark Cavendish's family home beginsMark Cavendish at the 2022 Giro d'Italia team presentation (picture credit LaPresse).JPG

Trial of two men accused of robbing Mark Cavendish's family home begins

Cavendish says his family "feared for their lives" during the "distressing" raid at his Essex home in November 2021...
by Dan Alexander
Tue, Jan 03, 2023 10:10
The trial of two men accused of robbing the home of Mark Cavendish is set to begin today.

Romario Henry, 31, and 28-year-old Oludewa Okorosobo will appear at Chelmsford Crown Court in relation to the incident in the Ongar area of Essex at around 2.35am on 27 November 2021, just days after Cavendish was released from hospital in Belgium having sustained a punctured lung and broken ribs in a crash at the Ghent Six Day.

Cavendish and his wife Peta reported being threatened during the raid witnessed by their children, and the former Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl sprinter — still without a team for the upcoming season — at the time said his family had been left "extremely distressed" and "feared for their lives".

Essex Police confirmed nobody suffered serious injuries and that a Louis Vuitton suitcase and two high-value watches were stolen.

Henry, from Lewisham, and Okorosobo, from Camberwell, deny two counts of robbery.

Please note due to the ongoing trial comments are closed on this story.

