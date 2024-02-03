Speeding driver who killed cyclist sentenced to four years in jail

A ​man who was driving his BMW at nearly twice the speed limit in Hull when he crashed into and killed a cyclist has been sentenced to four years in jail.

Aaron Metcalfe, aged 35, appeared for sentencing at Hull Crown Court on Friday 26 January after pleading guilty to causing the death by dangerous driving of 42-year-old cyclist Mariusz Zak.

Humberside Police say that the fatal crash happened at around 1.40pm on Saturday 18 December 2021, with Mr Zak dying in hospital from his injuries shortly after.

Officers from the force’s Roads Policing team established through CCTV footage that Metcalfe had been driving at a speed in excess of 54mph in a 30mph zone at the time of the fatal crash.

But when the motorist was questioned at the scene, he claimed he had been travelling at between 30 and 35mph.

Metcalfe, who had been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, attempted to offer a guilty plea to the less serious offence of causing death by careless driving, but the Crown Prosecution Service rejected his approach.

He subsequently admitted the more serious charge ahead of his trial, where the court heard that he was “showing off” the car, which he had bought four weeks earlier to celebrate the birth of his daughter, to a friend who was a passenger in the vehicle, reports the Hull Daily Mail.

Besides the prison sentence handed down to him last week, Metcalfe was also banned from driving for four years and will have to take an extended driving test should he wish to regain his licence afterwards, and his car was also seized.

Mr Zak’s widow, Justyna, wrote in a statement read out in court of the impact of her husband’s death on her and their two sons, aged seven and 14, saying that their lives had “changed by 180 degrees.”

She continued: “My whole adult life, I spent with Mariusz. He was almost half of my life.

“One day changed everything and I was left alone. Since that day, I have had to take care of everything by myself. I have to take care of our children. I need to be a mother and a father at the same time, which is not an easy task.

“I lost my husband, best friend, the person I could speak to about everything,” she added.

Roads Policing Sergeant Sean Hutchinson, who led the investigation said: “The reckless speeds that Metcalfe was driving that night cost Mariusz his life, leaving his wife and two sons with the unimagenable pain of navigating a future without him.

“Whilst I know the outcome at court can’t change the horrific ordeal they have experienced, I hope that it will bring them some comfort knowing that Metcalfe his now being punished for his actions.

“Road safety remains a priority for us and we will seek to take action against anyone driving dangerously. Whether that is by using a phone whilst driving, driving under the influence of drink or drugs, speeding, not wearing a seatbelt or doing anything that puts people on the road at risk.

“We continue to encourage members of the public to report any road traffic offences and dangerous driving to us by calling our non-emergency number 101 or 999 in an emergency, when safe to do so, to help hold reckless and dangerous drivers to account,” he added.

Humberside Police reiterated that members of the public can submit video evidence of driving offences through its online Operation Snap portal.