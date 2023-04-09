"Irresponsible and dangerous parking": Police tow 40 vehicles to "reduce risk" to cyclists in Snowdonia

Police in North Wales have been praised for taking strong action against "irresponsible and dangerous" parking at Snowdonia beauty spots this bank holiday weekend, towing 40 vehicles on Friday "to help reduce the risk to walkers, cyclists and other road users".
North Wales Police confirmed the drivers' vehicles had been removed "at their own expense" and warned those visiting later in the weekend to abide by parking rules if they do not want to join those whose vehicles were towed on Good Friday.
"The irresponsible and dangerous parking we witnessed in Pen y Pass and Llyn Ogwen yesterday (Good Friday) not only risks lives, but also prevents emergency vehicle access," North Wales Police explained.
"Almost 40 vehicles parked dangerously on the narrow mountain routes were recovered yesterday, including 29 near Llyn Ogwen and nine in Pen y Pass. Parking in other parts of Eryri National Park will continue to be monitored over the bank holiday weekend.
"We continue to work closely with our colleagues at Gwynedd Council and the Eryri National Park to help reduce the risk to walkers, cyclists and other road users.
"Any further vehicles found to be parked on the clearway, double yellows or causing an obstruction will also have their vehicle removed at their own expense. Please heed the warning."
The force added that it appreciates many will want to visit to enjoy the weather and stunning scenery, but urged motorists to "be responsible" and "think about where they park and to make full use of the park and ride facilities that are available".
The towing was well-received, one social media reply saying: "Well done for taking action to make it safe for all road users and for ensuring emergency vehicles can get to where they're needed safely and quickly."
Another added: "I wish more forces would follow your example. People are so incredibly selfish these days."
