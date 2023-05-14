Ribble Cycles hit by delayed deliveries again as customers complain of poor service

British bicycle manufacturer Ribble has been under fire lately as a result of delayed deliveries, with many customers complaining of postpones delivery dates, poor customer service, and even orders completely disappearing, with a lot of those complaints coming from those who placed orders under the Cycle to Work scheme.

The news of Ribble having bike delivery issues comes 15 months after we reported in December 2021 that customers were left disgruntled and annoyed with the supply chain problems causing companies around the world, including Ribble struggling to fulfil orders on time.

Pete Scott, a buyer from Lincoln wrote: “Come on Ribble Cycles customer service chat is dreadful, it's taking 30mins to get a response to a question. Also thanks for pushing my delivery date back again!! Regretting buying from Ribble.”

He had already been waiting for his bike for a month after ordering under the Cycle to Work scheme, however, customer service at Ribble told him that they didn’t have the desired frame and couldn’t make the delivery without changing the model or frame size, after keeping Scott waiting for 30 minutes.

After waiting for an hour and a half more, he was informed that he could cancel the order if he wanted to, which Scott said he was thinking of doing.

Oh dear, when did you order? I ordered a month ago, also on C2W & estimated dispatch end of this month. I noticed today that the entire estimated delivery and order progress box has disappeared from the order page. — Joe Golby (@JoeGolby_FD) May 3, 2023

Another customer said: “I ordered a month ago, also on C2W & estimated dispatch end of this month. I noticed today that the entire estimated delivery and order progress box has disappeared from the order page.”

David Edwards, a customer wrote: “My bike is delayed again this time a week added when will this stop as I just want my bike when you say it will be delivered - would be nice to be given a specific reason other than "awaiting stock”.”

Ribble replied to another customer who had “emailed, called, chatted and just got broken promises” after 25 days of ordering, saying that “a sale had caused higher volumes of orders than anticipated, unfortunately causing delays in dispatching orders”, and that Ribble was “working hard to have orders dispatched as quickly as possible”.

We apologise for the delay to your order Anthony. We are currently experiencing delays dispatching some orders due to higher than normal volumes and we are working hard to have these dispatched ASAP. JE@Ribble — RibbleCycles (@RibbleCycles) May 9, 2023

One Australian customer, Andy Wood-Rich, said he was left waiting more than a year for his bike to be delivered. He received his bike this month, after ordering it April with the delivery scheduled for November. Ribble representatives cited missing parts and quality checks as the reasons causing delays.

“When I complained there seemed to be a lot of promises given but no action was taken. One time on live chat the Ribble representative said they would look into my issues but then ended the chat when I didn't respond in time,” he said.

When he did get the bike delivered this month, he said that his bike arrived “haphazardly packed in bubble wrap and brown tape.” However, he did get £399 refunded for the inconvenience.

In 2021, factory closures and supply chain issues since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, as well as the surge in demand for bicycles, combined with the complication of the Brexit deal meant added difficulties for British bike manufacturers.

People had complained about postponed deliveries and poor communication from Ribble on social media as well as the our forum. One road.cc reader said: ““The optimistic timescales are one thing - it's the waiting till the day before each dispatch date to bump them down the road each time which gets me - it's obvious Ribble know they can't honour the dispatch date long before it arrives, so they could (should) be honest with their customers who have, in many cases paid upfront in full for their new bike.”

“If Ribble are unable/unwilling to predict when a certain bike will actually be available then they should simply remove it from their listings as being available to order.”

At the time, Ribble got back to us with a reply to the delivery delay concerns, the message concluding with: “We sympathise with and apologise to customers who experience and are disappointed with build delays and rest assured we are doing everything we can to improve the situation and remedy their journey with us.”

road.cc has contacted Ribble for a reply and we will provide an update as soon as we have it.