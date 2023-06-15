Red light jumping cyclist in Edinburgh who crashed into car fined £150

A cyclist in Edinburgh who crashed into a car after he rode through a red light has been fined £150 for dangerous cycling.

Jordan Gardiner, aged 25, admitted the charge this week when he appeared in Edinburgh Sheriff Court, reports the Daily Record.

The incident happened at the traffic light controlled junction of Slateford Road with Robertson Avenue and Hermand Crescent on 8 June last year, with Gardiner needing treatment at the scene from paramedics for unspecified injuries he received in the crash.

Police also attended the scene of the collision, in which the car that Gardiner crashed into was damaged.

Fiscal depute Klaudia Wasilewska, prosecuting, told the court that motorist Jannette Smith was heading through the junction after the traffic lights turned green when the cyclist crashed into her vehicle “at speed,” damaging it.

Representing himself, Gardiner, who is unemployed, told the court: “I went through on red but I was on the path. I shouldn’t have been on the path though. It’s a quirky one.”

It’s not the first time that Gardiner has been in the news. The Daily Record reports that in May last year, he appealed for people who had helped him to come forward after he was hit by the driver of a Range Rover on the Scottish capital’s Princes Street.

The cyclist said that after that collision, the driver got out of their car and shook his hand, while two women who were passing by helped him get back on his feet.

“I just did not think to get the driver’s details at the time which is silly but the incident just happened so fast,” he said after that incident.

“I’d love to get in touch with the two women who helped me and thank them personally,” added Gardiner, who was left with bruised ribs and legs in the collision, in which he also sustained a head injury.

While cyclists are regularly accused of jumping red lights, and there are regular calls from some elements of the press for bikes to have registaration plates so law-breaking cyclists can be held to account, a study from Denmark in 2019 found that it was motorists who were far more likely to ignore traffic laws than people on bikes.

While not excusing Gardiner riding through the red light in the incident that led to Sheriff Thomas Welsh KC imposing a fine on him, the fact that police attended the scene of the crash while he remained at the scene for his injuries to be treated means he will have been identified by police, enabling the ensuing prosecution.