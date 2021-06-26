Police appeal after cyclist struck twice by hit and run driver

Police are appealing for witnesses after the driver of a 4x4 vehicle collided with a woman twice while she was out cycling.

The woman, who was in her 40s, was cycling along the B1032 Clacton Road when she was hit by the vehicle.

The collision happened at about 5.45pm on Sunday, June 13, The East Anglian Daily Times report.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We’d like to speak to witnesses who saw a car driving dangerously and collide with a cyclist.

“She reported being overtaken by a dark coloured 4x4, which struck her hand and knee as it passed before pulling into a driveway.

“The victim called out to the driver and continued cycling, but a short time later the car again passed closely and struck her hand and leg.

“Fortunately, she was not seriously injured.

“We are appealing for anyone who saw what happened or has any dash cam footage.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clacton CID quoting reference 42/114503/21.