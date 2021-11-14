Support road.cc

Video: Passenger gets out of car to confront cyclist for riding in primary position (includes swearing)

Would the angry passenger have hurled abuse at the driver of the Audi in front of the cyclist? We doubt it
by Simon_MacMichael
Sun, Nov 14, 2021 14:44
A ​cyclist in Surrey has filmed the moment a passenger got out of a car to confront her because she was riding in primary position – however, police have said they will not be investigating the incident.

The rider, named Katherine, filmed the incident on her way home from work in Esher on the evening of Thursday 4 November.

She told road.cc: “I reported the incident to the police, who recently contacted me to let me know they would not be investigating the incident further, meaning the men in the video will not receive any communication from the police, as confirmed by the officer I spoke to.

“While I find that extremely frustrating, considering the stress and anxiety the men put me through, I would at least like to share the video so other cyclists in the Surrey area may be a bit more wary should they come across these men,” she added.

There’s one specific aspect of the video that underlines how some road users single out cyclists for abuse – namely, that even if there had been no-one on a bike on the road in question, the vehicle and its occupants would not have got through the junction any quicker, due to the Audi in front of them.

Would the passenger have got out of the car to give the driver of that vehicle a piece of his mind? Somehow we doubt it.

 

Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

