Video: Passenger gets out of car to confront cyclist for riding in primary position (includes swearing)

A ​cyclist in Surrey has filmed the moment a passenger got out of a car to confront her because she was riding in primary position – however, police have said they will not be investigating the incident.

The rider, named Katherine, filmed the incident on her way home from work in Esher on the evening of Thursday 4 November.

She told road.cc: “I reported the incident to the police, who recently contacted me to let me know they would not be investigating the incident further, meaning the men in the video will not receive any communication from the police, as confirmed by the officer I spoke to.

“While I find that extremely frustrating, considering the stress and anxiety the men put me through, I would at least like to share the video so other cyclists in the Surrey area may be a bit more wary should they come across these men,” she added.

There’s one specific aspect of the video that underlines how some road users single out cyclists for abuse – namely, that even if there had been no-one on a bike on the road in question, the vehicle and its occupants would not have got through the junction any quicker, due to the Audi in front of them.

Would the passenger have got out of the car to give the driver of that vehicle a piece of his mind? Somehow we doubt it.