Video: Passenger gets out of car to confront cyclist for riding in primary position (includes swearing)

- News
- Reviews
- Bikes
- Accessories
- Accessories - misc
- Computer mounts
- Bags
- Bar ends
- Bike bags & cases
- Bottle cages
- Bottles
- Cameras
- Car racks
- Child seats
- Computers
- Glasses
- GPS units
- Helmets
- Lights - front
- Lights - rear
- Lights - sets
- Locks
- Mirrors
- Mudguards
- Racks
- Pumps & CO2 inflators
- Puncture kits
- Reflectives
- Smart watches
- Stands and racks
- Trailers
- Clothing
- Components
- Bar tape & grips
- Bottom brackets
- Brake & gear cables
- Brake & STI levers
- Brake pads & spares
- Brakes
- Cassettes & freewheels
- Chains
- Chainsets & chainrings
- Derailleurs - front
- Derailleurs - rear
- Forks
- Gear levers & shifters
- Groupsets
- Handlebars & extensions
- Headsets
- Hubs
- Inner tubes
- Pedals
- Quick releases & skewers
- Saddles
- Seatposts
- Stems
- Wheels
- Tyres
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Tools and workshop
- Miscellaneous
- Buyers Guides
- Bikes
- Accessories
- Clothing
- Components
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Tools and workshop
- Miscellaneous
- Features
- Forum
- Recommends
- Podcast
'Faeces'
I'm trying to tell myself that it's just mediocre satire and move on.
Well, no - be fair - only the physical abuse of boys. Because they wouldn't want to be sexist. Wait... how does that work again?
Er... thanks?
Wiggle supplied the wrong length bolts when I built my current 105-equipped bike. They didn't have the correct length in stock so told me to order...
A very threatening situation for the woman, and I'm surprised that the police have taken no action; maybe if she'd been driving a car they would...
Do NOT buy from Amazon. Support your LBS and, above all, BOYCOTT a company that exploits their workers and dodge taxes (and consequently steal...
You see this quite often on country lanes - velophaart is right it's just ignorant, bad driving by someone who thought they could just drive in the...
The use of "lycra brigade" I think demonstrates the author's views on the hierarchy of road users.
Video's here - https://go.skimresources.com/?id=80023X1531141&isjs=1&jv=15.2.1-stackpat.......