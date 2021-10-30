Unaccompanied learner driver who ran over cyclist avoids jail

An unaccompanied learner driver who ran over a cyclist, causing her serious injuries, has avoided jail after being handed a suspended prison sentence.
Paulina Galantkiewicz, aged 34 and from Raheny, pleaded not guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to dangerous driving causing serious bodily harm to Thames Aline Tavere, also 34, in the crash on Oak Road, Clondalkin on 1 June 2018, reports thejounral.ie.
Galantkiewicz was convicted of the offence by a jury last month, and has now been given a two year suspended prison sentence, and banned from driving for four years.#
She had failed to stop at a junction before hitting the cyclist, and claimed at trial that she had panicked and hit the accelerator pedal instead of the brake.
Judge Martin Nolan, who presided over the case, said that Ms Taveres had sustained “incredibly serious injuries” as a result of the crash, and acknowledged that it had caused significant trauma for the victim and her family.
But while he also noted that the defendant had admitted not seeing the cyclist, there were no other aggravating circumstances, such as speeding, or using a phone, on the part of the driver.
The motorist had earlier been accompanied by a qualified driver when she drove to a job interview, but was alone in the vehicle when the crash happened.
Agreeing with mitigation submitted by defending council, however, Judge Nolan said that it was “probably unlikely” that the collision would have been avoided had there been a licensed driver in the vehicle.
This particular judge has previous in issuing inappropriate sentencing. Some are actually calling for his removal from the bench. Here's a link...
That has the makings of a highly charged philosophical discussion...
OK, I'm sure someone will indulge me. Why do grown adults need cycle training?
which tyre brand/model did you use for the 28mm test? I just got a pair of these and have been having difficulties getting tyres on...
My biggest asset was my 160GB i-pod with top quality ear pieces. 30000 tracks to enjoy. Schwalbe Durano Plus tyres and an Exposure Six Pack were my...
I have one like that which is perfect for those days when the morning is chilly and you want fleecy insulation when you're first out, but where you...
Maybe a lapsed pope
Interestingly, in a road.cc feature "upated" 25 Feb Specialized said just that. At the time of the original article they said they reserved press...
I doubt it - if it's anything like UK law, attempted murder requires intent to kill, which I imagine will be hard to prove beyond reasonable doubt....