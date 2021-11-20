Near Miss of the Day 663: Van driver almost hits group of cyclists

Our latest Near Miss of the Day is an absolute shocker and sees an errant van driver almost sending a group of cyclists sprawling (or worse) in Salcey Forest in Northamptonshire.

HoarseMann, the road.cc reader who sent this in, said the van - apparently on Lithuanian plates - was being driven way over the 40mph speed limit as it overtook him and then went head-to-head with the unsuspecting peloton, missing them by the tightest of margins.

The move was even more surprising given that it was on a quiet, long, straight stretch of road where there would have been ample further opportunities to pass him.

And if that wasn't enough, eagle-eyed viewers might also notice the back door of the trailer on the first vehicle which passes today's contributor is also wide open and its contents look like they're about to spill out across the road at any second...

