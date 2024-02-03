Spectacular new cycling and walking bridge across River Trent in Nottingham planned

A planning application for a spectacular cycling and walking bridge across the River Trent in Nottingham has been submitted.

Work on the structure, called the Waterside Bridge, is due to start this summer, with completion of the project expected for late next year.

Funding for the scheme comes from the government’s Transforming Cities programme.

It will be the first bridge across the river since the Clifton Bridge was built six decades ago, and will link Nottingham’s Waterside regeneration zone with Colwick Park, Lady Bay and West Bridgford.

Nottingham City Council is leading the project, in partnership with Rushcliffe Borough Council and in consultation with Nottinghamshire County Council.

Councillor Angela Kandola, Nottingham City Council’s Portfolio Holder for Transport, said: “During a difficult time for Nottingham, it’s great to see this major project to create a link across the river for cyclists and pedestrians is progressing.

“The new Waterside Bridge will join the Waterside regeneration area on the north bank of the river, and the Lady Bay and West Bridgford area on the south bank, creating easier access to open spaces south of the river, as well as the sports grounds and leisure facilities, and to Colwick Park on the north side.

“Encouraging more sustainable, lower-carbon journeys is an important part of our plan to achieve Carbon Neutral Nottingham 2028. This project will enable people to make smarter choices about how they travel, reducing our collective impact on climate change.”

Councillor Jonathan Wheeler, Rushcliffe Borough Council’s Cabinet Portfolio Holder for Leisure and Wellbeing, ICT and Member Development, said: “The bridge could create further positive connectivity for residents on both sides of the river and we welcome government funding that has enabled the project to come to fruition.

“We have been pleased to work with our city colleagues on designs for this new community bridge so far and look forward to seeing the next stage of the project progress subject to an independent planning process,” he added.