Near Miss of the Day 778: Impatient driver overtaking cyclist narrowly avoids hitting oncoming motorist

We regularly see impatient overtakes on Near Miss of the Day, some worse than others, but few come as close to causing a collision as this.

road.cc reader Marcus was riding on the A442 in Worcestershire near Inkberrow just after 11 o'clock, and was "heading back to quieter lanes" when this high speed near miss happened.

"Whilst riding up a slight incline, two cars passed me ok, but the black Skoda Kodiaq AF20 UZU decides it must get in front of me in the face of another car travelling in the opposite direction.

"This is an approach to a brow of a hill where you get a blind spot from traffic coming the other way. The Skoda passes too close to me and ‘worse’ almost collides with the oncoming VW who sounded its horn in alarm.

"I hope you’ll publish this as it could have been a multiple disaster as a result of their driving."

