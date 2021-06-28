Near Miss of the Day 603: Cyclist squeezed between overtaking driver and parked cars

Take a residential road that has cars parked on one side, add a cyclist and an impatient driver in a 4x4 and you have a recipe for one of the more common types of close pass - and that's what we're serving up today in our Near Miss of the Day feature.

It was filmed using a handlebar mounted Apeman A66 by road.cc reader Richard – user name bungle 52 – who said: “As you can see I was forced into a very narrow gap and if the car door had been opened or I'd had a slight wobble it would have been very painful for me, not for the driver though, in their protective shell.”

He sent the clip, together with one of a separate incident, to Gloucestershire Constabulary, and told us he was “very grateful” to receive feedback from them, since “I know some forces don't give any.

Police told him: “The vehicle is quite close to you and he should have waited but this isn’t egregious enough for us to prosecute.”

Referring to both videos, they added: “In both cases the drivers should have been more considerate of you and your friend.

“But neither of these instances would reach the level where we would prosecute the driver.”

Richard said: “I thought I had a chance with this one but, again, I didn't have to brake or swerve and I suspect this may have been a factor. It was also slow. Interesting interpretation of ‘quite close’, I thought.”

