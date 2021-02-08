Near Miss of the Day 537: “Closer than close” pass causes oncoming driver to brake

The cyclist who sent in the video featured today in our Near Miss of the Day series described it as a “closer than close” pass from a BMW driver – and one, moreover, that caused a motorist coming in the opposite direction to have to brake to avoid a collision.

John, the road.cc reader who shot the footage in Quainton, Buckinghamshire, sent it into Thames Valley Police, who subsequently told him that the driver – who did not view the video – was nevertheless “horrified by the incident.”

“They were given a warning,” John said. “Also I was told by the police that the driver was a horse rider.”

He added that the police civilian worker he dealt with on this incident told him “they are flooded with camera footage from cyclists” – something underlined by the regular appearance of videos in this feature from Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire, the counties that fall under Thames Valley Police’s responsibility.

