Near Miss of the Day 515: Aggressive and abusive van driver gets the sack

Today's video in our near Miss of the Day series resulted in the driver, who apparently had a history of reckless behaviour towards cyclists, getting sacked by the company he worked for.

"Let me start this one off by saying it’s good news with a positive ending," said roads.cc reader Lyndon, who sent in the clip.

"A far cry from most incidents I find myself subjected to. Had a run in not but 500m from home in a 20mph school zone at 4:30pm a few weeks back.

"I was doing exactly 20mph, keeping to the middle of the lane at times to avoid parked cars. You can see a van overtake the car in front of him to then unroll his window to shout abuse at me, while coming within an arm’s reach of me.

"I was told to 'get off the road' and 'get in the cycle lane.' I contacted the business, to which they were fantastic. The owner was very apologetic and promised he would investigate and get back to me.

"He did, and it turns out the driver in question has done this before and had been disciplined and warned against doing so in the future.

"The company has since terminated the driver for his dangerous and reckless behaviour, and again apologised for his apparent anger.

"Such good news that small businesses like this take these incidents seriously. The owner was a real gent and sympathetic to what cyclists endure.

"Kudos to him and the company, they have my utmost respect. Let this serve as a positive post and a reminder there are good people looking out for us," Lymdon added.

