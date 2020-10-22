Near Miss of the Day 486: Lorry driver cuts across cyclist at roadworks in "terrifying" overtake

This is a terrifying addition to our Near Miss of the Day Series with a lorry driver overtaking a cyclist at the point where the road narrows from two lanes to one due to roadworks.

Gary, the road.cc reader who filmed the heart-stopping footage, told us: "This happened leaving Liverpool City centre back in May.

"Due to roadworks the road was down to a single lane. The HGV driver decided that the single coned off lane was wide enough for both me and and him. It wasn't.

"I uploaded the footage to Merseyside Police, who this week informed me that the company that owned the vehicle had been fined £1000 plus court costs.

"I've had several near misses, but this was far and away the most frightening."

