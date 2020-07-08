Near Miss of the Day 438: Horsebox driver overtakes cyclist so closely that rider could bang the door

Some close passes are closer than others - including the one in this video in which the driver of a horsebox overtook a cyclist so closely that the rider was able to bang on the door as the vehicle passed him.

The incident was filmed last Thursday 2 July on the B4109 Hinckley Road, near Hinckley Junction with the M69 just inside Warwickshire.

It was filmed by road.cc reader Lewis, who said that the "HGV horsebox started to overtake opposite a junction with an oncoming car which the driver forced onto the verge on their side of the road.

"The driver just missed hitting me with the wing mirror and was close enough for me to reach out and slap on the door."

It's noticeable that the motorist following the horsebox, who will have seen what happened, gave Lewis a lot of space as they overtook.

Lewis added that the Incident was reported to Warwickshire Police last Friday and a further copy of the video sent to the investigator yesterday.

