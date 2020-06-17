Near Miss of the Day 424: "Morons" ignore red lights and drive at cyclists through roadworks

While temporary cycling infrastructure is going up in many places in towns and cities across the UK, roadworks are still a feature, whether being actively undertaken, or the barriers left in place due to works being suspended - and it's roadworks, apparently for fibre optic broadband, that feature in today's Near Miss of the Day video as cyclists going through a temporary traffic light that has just turned green find drivers, who have presumably ignored a red light at the other end, coming straight towards them.

The vast majority of the videos we feature in this series are from people who've been cycling for years - but this one is from someone who, like many others, has only started riding a bike recently with many people taking to two wheels during lockdown whether for exercise or everyday journeys.

Kenny, the road,cc reader who shot the video on Monday, said: "I'm new to cycling, but I've found on every trip I've taken so far, there's at least one dangerous driver threatening my safety.

"Today it was these morons, skipping a red light & driving at cyclists in narrow lanes, on New North Road, Canonbury, London."

