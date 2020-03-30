Back to news
news
Competitions

#MyCyclingWeekend with Decathlon - A turbo special

There are some brilliant trainer setups here with some very inventive DIY!
by Liam Cahill
Mon, Mar 30, 2020 16:19
0

Never mind the Coronavirus situation, the cold, gusty wind had us looking at the indoor trainer this weekend.

This weekend, we asked you to send in your indoor training setups. Partly, we were curious about how many of you would opt for the indoor option with the change in weather but we mostly wanted to see some turbo setups and pinch ideas!

We had loads of entries and so many of you sent in great pictures that we decided to award two prizes this weekend.

Up for grabs was a pair of cycling socks from Decathlon. They're light and breathable so they should be perfect for cranking out the miles while stationary.

Our first winner is Jazz who not only turns to Zwift for entertainment, but mostly watches the dogs playing in the park. 

Walking away with the second pair of socks is Andrew who seems to be a dab hand with the woodwork tools. That's a very tidy setup!

If you didn't win this weekend then don't worry, we'll back with another competition on Friday.

Before you go, check out some of the best entries below.

my cycling weekend
Liam Cahill

Son of a Marathon runner, Nephew of a National 24hr Champion, the racing genetics have completely passed him by. After joining the road.cc staff in 2016 as a reviewer, Liam quickly started writing feature articles and news pieces. After a little time living in Canada, where he spent most of his time eating poutine, Liam returned with the launch of DealClincher, taking over the Editor role at the start of 2018. At the weekend, Liam can be found racing on the road both in the UK and abroad, though he prefers the muddy fields of cyclocross. To date, his biggest race win is to the front of the cafe queue.

Latest Comments