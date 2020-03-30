MyCyclingWeekend with Decathlon - A turbo special

Never mind the Coronavirus situation, the cold, gusty wind had us looking at the indoor trainer this weekend.

This weekend, we asked you to send in your indoor training setups. Partly, we were curious about how many of you would opt for the indoor option with the change in weather but we mostly wanted to see some turbo setups and pinch ideas!

We had loads of entries and so many of you sent in great pictures that we decided to award two prizes this weekend.

Up for grabs was a pair of cycling socks from Decathlon. They're light and breathable so they should be perfect for cranking out the miles while stationary.

Our first winner is Jazz who not only turns to Zwift for entertainment, but mostly watches the dogs playing in the park.

Walking away with the second pair of socks is Andrew who seems to be a dab hand with the woodwork tools. That's a very tidy setup!

If you didn't win this weekend then don't worry, we'll back with another competition on Friday.

Before you go, check out some of the best entries below.

Back on the bike after a while off. Been sent outside now. I’m not allowed in the house with it 🤣 pic.twitter.com/wctHaFJEmH — dpkno (@dpkno) March 30, 2020